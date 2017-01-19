Global Sports Nutrition Market to Witness Steady Growth Due to Rising Fitness Awareness among People during 2017-2021

Report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Research Hub

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 19, 2017: Sports nutrition has recently emerged as a recognized specialty area within the field of nutrition. A new report highlighting the facts and figures that are driving the market growth is recently added to the huge portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH) research offerings. It is entitled as Global Sports Nutrition Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) and provides an in-depth analysis by covering the key regions such as North America, EMEA and APAC. According to the study, global sports nutrition market holds massive potential with rapid innovations and increasing health consciousness among people.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=922534



Initially, the report discusses the market overview of sports nutrition by defining nutritional supplements, their importance and categorizing sport nutrition products. They are specially made products that help a consumer to enhance performance, health and energy and build muscles. Sports nutrition products are classified under protein and non-protein products. Sports nutrition products refer to energy bars and drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) products, protein bars and dietary supplements. In recent years, sports nutrition products have gained popularity among various groups of consumers. The rising focus on active lifestyles and a balance between health, exercise and diet have largely driven the sports nutrition market.



Furthermore, the report sheds lights on the trends and development in the global sports nutrition market. It includes:



Product innovation

Nutrition awareness

Recent On-the-Go trend

Entry of new users

Greater endurance by athletes



Moreover, the research also states that a number of health clubs and fitness centers, high penetration of gym club memberships and rise in per person consumption on sports nutrition have witnessed a steady increase in recent years across the globe. Currently, in terms of geography, North America is the largest sports nutrition market globally and will also remain dominant during the forecast period of 2017 to 2021. It has the most advanced fitness market, which grows the demand for more varied sports nutrition products. On the other hand, the market growth will be hindered by fake product availability at large, tightening rules and spread of negative press, as per the research study.





Additionally, escalation of e-commerce which has increased the online penetration of sports nutrition products worldwide is also playing an important role in the market growth. Other factors which contribute to the growth of the market include accelerating obese population, the rise in urban population and middle-class population along with increasing younger population, who are more actively involved in sports & fitness.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-sports-nutrition-market-industry-analysis-outlook-20172021-report.html



The report profiles some of the top players in the global market, such as Hormel Foods Corp, GNC holdings Inc, Post Holdings Inc. and Glanbia PLC.









More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/global-sports-nutrition-market.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.





PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow Us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Date: 01/19/2017 - 12:23

Language: English

News-ID 518623

Character count: 3565

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 01.19.2017



Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease