Broadway Commences Second Phase IP Survey After New Targets Found



(firmenpresse) - Broadway Commences Second Phase IP Survey After New Targets Found



Vancouver, BC - January 19, 2017 - Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: BRD) (OTCQB: BDWYF) (Frankfurt: BGH.F) (Broadway or the Company) is pleased to announce that Peter E. Walcott and Associates Limited has commenced a second phase, property-wide deep Induced Polarization (IP) survey to further delineate new targets identified in the first phase IP program at Broadways Madison copper-gold project (Madison) near Silver Star, Montana, USA in the Butte-Anaconda mining region. These surveys are searching for a suspected deeper copper-gold porphyry system beneath the shallower gold-copper skarn zones recently explored by the previous property owner. The new targets were identified in the IP survey completed in late 2016. Please see Broadways news release of November 28, 2016.



The presence of a deeper porphyry system as the source for the shallower skarn mineralization has been speculated by previous explorers based on the presence of altered and mineralized intrusive in some of the historic drill holes. Nonetheless, historic drill programs through the 1980s focused on the gold potential of the oxidized skarn mineralization and the porphyry potential remained untested. The IP survey is probing Madison to a depth of 500 metres (1,640 feet).



Broadway began a Phase I 2017 surface drilling program in early January. Please see Broadways news release of January 17, 2017.



Qualified Person



R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 prepared and approved the technical information contained in this release. All geological information provided in this press release, including all information on the Madison Project, was gathered during the Companys due diligence process and has not been independently verified by management.



About Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.



Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company that owns a 100% interest in the Madison copper-gold project located in the famous Butte-Anaconda, Montana, USA mining region. The Madison copper-gold project is a permitted, past-producing underground mine that Broadway is in the process of refurbishing with potential to expand known copper and gold zones that remain open for development. Outside the mining parameter, Broadway has also identified exploration potential within its extensive land package.





For more information:

1-800-680-0661

info(at)broadwaymining.com

www.broadwaymining.com



Broadway Gold Mining Ltd.

Suite 507 - 595 Howe Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T5



Media:

Adam Bello

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 416.489.0092

media(at)primorisgroup.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







PressRelease by

BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/19/2017 - 12:07

Language: English

News-ID 518625

Character count: 3111

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BROADWAY GOLD MINING LTD

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease