Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Innovative Avocado Ripening Box

Christophe Obolo, artist, designer and inventor, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Avocado Ripening Box (ARB) , a potentially disruptive entry into the grocery market that ripens store bought avocados in just two days.

(firmenpresse) - Boston, MA - Christophe Obolo, artist, designer and inventor, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Avocado Ripening Box (ARB) , a potentially disruptive entry into the grocery market that ripens store bought avocados in just two days. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market and distribute the ARB to a mass audience.



ARB provides perfectly ripe, tasty, crispy, healthy and flavorful avocados in less than two days. Made in Canada, the ARB is specially constructed with ribs on the underside of the boxs lid and also at the base of the box where the avocados sit that help to contain humidity, carbon-dioxide and most importantly ethylene gas that is naturally released by the avocados. Ethylene gas is produced naturally by most fruits, such as tomatoes, bananas, peaches, and avocados, and it promotes ripening. Most avocados today are picked and transported unripe to protect them from bruising and spoilage.



Americans consume 5 billion avocados a year. A product that ripen avocados in the consumer homes is welcome in this mature market, said project creator and ARB inventor Christophe Obolo. The ARB ripens rock hard avocados, the kind people normally do not buy because they do not ripen and spoil. So people generally buy over ripened avocados. The ARB is perfect for making guacamole and makes a great gift.



Ventilation holes and ribs constructed in the ARB allow for breathing and assist in the ripening process. The box can ripen 3-4 avocados at a time, although it holds more. This allows for a consumer to buy a larger amount of avocados and ripen them together using the box without generating waste from over ripening. The ARB ripening process is natural without and chemicals. The ARB also ripens mangos, peaches and virtually any other tropical fruit. ARB is fully designed and prototyped. The next stage in the process is mass production. There is no need for premarket review and approval from an outside company. What you see is what you will get but in nice colors! I am currently reviewing this prototype before launching mass production, says Obolo.





Christophe Obolo is an Artist and designer who finds inspiration from simple concepts and applies them to solve problems or highlight artistic transformation with his unique painting techniques depicting masks on canvas. His creations are inspired from the masks of Central Africa, biological and physical science.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the ARB Kickstarter campaign who pledge $35 or more will receive an ARB. Additional rewards are available at higher pledge levels.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until March 13, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2ilkAwM



Contact:

Christophe Obolo

Phone: (203) 559-8907

Email: chrisobolo(at)gmail.com

Website: http://kck.st/2ilkAwM





More information:

http://kck.st/2ilkAwM



PressRelease by

The Avocado Ripening Box

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 13:02

Language: English

News-ID 518628

Character count: 3515

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Avocado Ripening Box



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease