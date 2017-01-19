Optymyze Takes the Gold in Brandon Hall Group's 2016 Excellence in Technology Awards

Optymyze Sales Operations is Recognized for Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools

(firmenpresse) - CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- , a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Excellence in the Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools category. Optymyze received this distinction for , its innovative, enterprise cloud applications platform.

Consisting of four components (Performance, Data and Analytics, App Development, and Planning), the cloud-based, mobile-friendly configurable platform helps organizations enhance their sales strategy by improving transparency around sales objectives and compensation, delivering reliable insights, and creating greater alignment between sales teams and company objectives.

"Most sales performance management tools on the market fail to provide the insights, actionable data, and tools companies need to create an effective plan to continually motivate their teams, and provide the support to help them achieve their goals," said E.K. Koh, vice president of Products for Optymyze. "Optymyze Sales Operations was developed to fill this gap, offering organizations a robust and intuitive platform to streamline all sales operations processes and keep their sales force engaged and working at full productivity."

Going well beyond the simple automation delivered by most sales incentive compensation management systems, Optymyze Sales Operations addresses the entire sales operations lifecycle, from territory and quota management to objective setting, performance appraisal, and coaching. By helping users foster more strategic sales operations processes, organizations can identify gaps in sales performance and mitigate those challenges. Serving as a single source of sales data, Optymyze Sales Operations helps businesses to understand sales performance at the individual and group level to create agile strategies that continually improve their sales operations.

"Optymyze stood out in the Sales Enablement and Performance Tools category, offering a comprehensive, user-friendly platform to meet the growing need among businesses for simple solutions to drive sales team performance and improve engagement," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program. "Like all of our Excellence in Technology Award winners, Optymyze is leading the way in designing and utilizing technologies that empower companies to transform their organizations."

Koh concluded, "We are honored to be an Excellence in Technology gold winner, highlighting the value Optymyze Sales Operations brings to organizations looking to adopt a more streamlined, data-centric approach to their sales strategies."

Optymyze improves sales force performance with enterprise cloud applications, sales operations expertise, and an agile approach to client engagement. We do this by helping companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; quickly drive increases in sales results; and gain visibility into sales performance. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in sales performance management, by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group with a gold award for advances in sales enablement.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is the most well-known and established research organization in the performance improvement industry. We conduct research that drives performance, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research and expertise in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that Empowers Excellence Through Content, Collaboration and Community. Our members have access to research that helps them make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, combined with research-powered advisory services customized to their needs. ().





Comments on this PressRelease