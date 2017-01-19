The global incident response services market to grow from USD 13.09 Billion in 2016 to USD 30.29 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.
Albany, New York, January 19, 2017: This 114-page research study, titled Global Incident Response Services Market Report 2017 offers precise analysis of the global market with a deep focus on the growing prospects during the forecast period of 2011 to 2021. The information collated under this study is a mix of both primary and secondary research.
The report starts by defining incident response services and explaining their importance in a number of applications. In this following section, an overview of the global incident response services market is presented which encapsulates product overview and detailed segmentation of the industry. At present, the demand for incident response services has been growing widely because these services enable organizations to effectually address sophisticated security incidents, reduce data loss, business impact and provide long-term solutions to protect against future attacks. Some of the major aspects driving the market include the rise in security breaches targeting enterprises, increased complexity of cyber-attacks and improved return on investments.
The market segmentation is also represented in the next section. According to the research, the market has been segmented on the basis of types, applications and geography. In terms of geography, key regions analyzed in the report are Europe, North America, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. On the other hand, by type it has been categorized into:
Cloud Security
Application Security
Database Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Also, incident response services are used in several applications, such as Banking, financial services & insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT-enables services, Retail and others. Most companies fear losing data as it can have an opposing impact on businesses and can significantly hamper the companys reputation, profits and can also lead to overlooked business opportunities and lower productivity. So the need of incident response has become vital for business organizations. The incident response capability increases the readiness to respond to security incidents with an efficient and coordinated response service. Furthermore, it also analyzes the challenges expected to hamper the growth rate during the forecast period, besides highlighting the emerging trends and opportunities that will pointedly define the future development of the market.
Major companies in the global market are listed below:
Symantec Corporation
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Dell, Inc.
Rapid7, Inc.
BAE Systems
Fireeye, Inc.
Verizon Communications, Inc.
Additionally, competitiveness in the market on the basis of manufacturers is also discussed in the study along with insights on production, revenue, price, capacity, production market share and revenue market share for 2015 and 2016.
