Five Fabulous Cruise Destinations With a Difference

Appreciate uniqueness? Have a look at these five cruise destinations that are sure to impress!

(firmenpresse) - Travelling by cruise ship perfectly encapsulates the meaning of a luxurious and convenient holiday. One day, you can be with your sweetheart admiring the sunset and breathing in the crisp sea-kissed air, and the next, you could be slow dancing at a classy ball in the heart of the ship. Cruises truly give meaning to the moniker home away from home, as they can accommodate any itinerary and any mindset. And you only need to pack once!



Need I say more?



The Kimberly Coast, Australia



Majestic Waterfalls and Apex Predators



There is something special about the Kimberly cruise. Its just unrelenting beauty in all directions as if every vista and landscape were hand painted to be hung at an art gallery. A testament to this is the fiery red rock cliffs of the King George Falls. Ill never forget the feeling of being dwarfed by the 50-metre wonder as our boat edged closer and closer to the waterfall.



The boats are a bit on the smaller side, but this allows you to explore intricate caverns and hidden billion-year-old gorges that punctuate this cruise. It also offers something for the wildlife enthusiast, as youll spot roaming sea water crocodiles, exotic birds at reserves, and even witness the unforgettable sights of a turtle breeding ground.



The Middle East and the Suez Canal



Sail Back in Time and Explore the Ancients



Stunning Middle Eastern architecture and religious sites are the backdrops for this historically significant journey. Sailing through the Middle East is like unfurling a rich tapestry of culture and beauty as ancient stonework intermingles with glass skyscrapers, and dramatic coastlines are superseded by inspiring mountain ranges.



Experience every ingredient in the cocktail of cultures that is the Middle East. Sail the man-made wonder that is the Suez Canal, explore the Valley of Kings in Egypt, and visit the supreme metropolis that is Dubai.



The West African Coast





For Bustling Markets, Unique Cuisine, and a Great Variety of Locations



The West African coast is a staggeringly long stretch of land that comprises many countries. As such, it is only by the sea that you can truly experience such a wonderful and unique set of cultures. The changes in scenery can be staggering, featuring great metropoliss, rolling deserts, jungles and mangroves, colourful tropics, beautiful beaches, rugged mountains, and quaint villages. Experience all of this and more as you travel from Cape Town to the Western Sahara Desert.



The North Pole



Stand on Top of the World Literally!



There is nothing more serene than watching the mist descend and caress the peak of a distant berg as the sun hangs lazily in the pure blue sky.



Very few people can say that theyve stood at the one place where every direction is south. You truly feel like youre following in the footsteps of the great explorers that have made their names by mapping the Pole. This is undoubtedly helped by the cool expedition ships (that look more like research vessels than cruise ships) that are used to traverse the waters as they effortlessly smash through ice blocks three metres thick!



River Cruise in South Asia



Winding Waterways and Landscapes Bursting With Life and Beauty



South Asia (and river cruises in particular) are a relatively new area of exploration within commercial cruising. The natural waterways that snake their way into the heart of many South Asian countries such as the Mekong which runs through Vietnam, China, and Cambodia are a great way to see deep into countries that are only accessible through slower means.



A Note on Cruise Travel Insurance



To put on my mothering hat for a moment, Im going to state that safety while abroad is a paramount concern for anyone, especially if youre embarking on a cruise. Travel insurance should be at the top of your priority list  its not just on dry land where you need to be covered.



At InsureMore we have over 20 years of experience and we know what it takes to keep you safe as we cater to every itinerary and every age group. We offer specially-designed cruise travel insurance that covers anything you might experience on your cruise of a lifetime.





Patrick Chong is the Managing Director of InsureMore, an award-winning team of specialists in global single trip, family, annual and cruise travel insurance policies.

Insuremore

