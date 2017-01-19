Toronto, Welcome to Your Friendly Neighbourhood Good Earth Coffeehouse

Rapidly Expanding Coffee Franchise Kicks Off 2017 With the Opening of Its 46th Café

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Good Earth Coffeehouse (Good Earth) has officially expanded into Eastern Canada with the opening of a new location in Toronto. The first Toronto coffeehouse can be found in the Garden District neighbourhood at Jarvis and Dundas Street East. The cafe opens January 22, 2017 and will offer exceptional coffee and wholesome food to Torontonians.

With over two decades of experience as a coffeehouse with great food, Good Earth has perfected the formula of creating a warm and inviting atmosphere where communities like to connect and meet. It was a natural fit for Good Earth's next move to be in Toronto with its community-focused roots and passion for fresh and wholesome fare.

"The coffee scene in Toronto is constantly evolving and diversifying. We are excited to launch Good Earth in this market," said Nan Eskenazi, Founder, Good Earth Coffeehouse. "Good Earth prides itself on offering exceptional coffee and fresh food with a down-to-earth attitude, making Toronto an ideal market for us to grow into."

Part of what makes Good Earth customers 'feel good' is the coffeehouse's commitment to the environment and community. Since it was founded in 1991, environmental responsibility has been part of the company's every day mission. Good Earth serves a selection of coffees, including Rainforest Alliance Certified, and Direct Trade. As well, Good Earth proudly uses commercially compostable paper coffee cups and hot food containers.

"Good Earth believes that we all have a role to play in creating better communities. We achieve success in our business by cultivating relationships with our customers and our communities," said Gerry Docherty, President and COO, Good Earth Coffeehouse. "We are confident our new home in the Garden District brings extra warmth to the neighbourhood, and a place for the community to meet for coffee, breakfast, a date, book club or any reason people like to get together."

The opening of Good Earth's first Toronto location kicks off a year of significant growth for the 25 year old company. Five new locations are already under development for opening in 2017. The GTA is an important focus for the franchisor and significant growth is expected in the area. Further expansion plans include new cafes opening in Vancouver, Banff, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, and Southwestern Ontario.

With brand identity and equity well-developed, Good Earth is poised to take advantage of growth opportunities over the next five years, including acquisitions, international expansion and strategic brand alliances. Good Earth is seeking a quality equity investor to participate in these growth opportunities.

Good Earth will celebrate its Toronto grand opening on Thursday, February 9th at 198 Jarvis Street. For more information about Good Earth, please visit .

About Good Earth Coffeehouse:

Good Earth is a network of authentic coffeehouses with over 45 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario. The first Good Earth Coffeehouse opened in Calgary in 1991. Founders Nan Eskenazi and Michael Going, began with a desire to serve exceptional coffee and wholesome food, with a down-to-earth attitude. Good Earth has focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility. The company has grown through franchising, and remains true to the original mission... to be a coffeehouse with good food.

