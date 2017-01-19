Physicians 16 Tips For Better Sleep

Using a controlled release melatonin supplement and a daytime nap can both lower blood pressure in the range of 5 to 7 points.
(firmenpresse) - Foresthill, CA, Jan 19, 2017 -- Using a controlled release melatonin supplement and a daytime nap can both lower blood pressure in the range of 5 to 7 points. Moving your sleeping room to the side of your home or apartment furthest from a busy road will lower your blood pressure further. These and other insights into connections between sleep and blood pressure are found in the book, "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." Authored by practicing clinicians (physicians David DeRose and Greg Steinke along with nurse practitioner Trudie Li), the book provides perhaps the most comprehensive and up-to-date resource available when it comes to non-drug high blood pressure strategies.
Get all of DeRose, Steinke and Lis 16 Tips for Better Sleep free of charge. Their free three-page table on sleep hygiene is available at: http://www.compasshealth.net/?page_id=562&preview=true. Its just one of over 100 figures, charts, and graphs found in "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control." Download the free handout today--or pick up a copy of the book in its entirety at: https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-PressureControl/dp/1942730020 .
