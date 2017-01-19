Grandma Personalized T-Shirts Grandpa Family Custom Hoodies E-Store Launched

So Very Thankful, an e-shop specializing in custom family products, was officially launched. The online store features custom T-shirts, hoodies, necklaces, aprons, mug holders and other products with custom messages and personal photo insertions. Collections includes products for grandmas, grandpas, and other family members.

(firmenpresse) - So Very Thankful, an online store specializing in custom family apparel, was officially launched.



More information is available at [http://soverythankful.com](http://soverythankful.com/).



Personalized clothing has become increasingly popular over the past decades, as pop stars and actors popularize such types of merchandise. The general public has developed an interest in custom T-shirts and hoodies to celebrate different occasions, show support for a variety of social causes, or simply offer as original gifts.



Typically associated with teenage culture, personalized T-shirts and hoodies have recently become a unique way to create family bonds. A humorous message on a birthday T-shirt can contribute to the success of a birthday party, and surprise parties can always benefit from the slightly eccentric addition of a set of personalized T-shirts.



The growing popularity of custom apparel has also made them ideal for promotional campaigns for different companies. Promotional contests often feature personalized T-shirts as prizes, and they are also widely used for giveaways and other marketing campaigns.



So Very Thankful is an online store offering a large collection of customized family T-shirts and hoodies. The e-store features a variety of sizes and colors, with models ranging from babies to grandparents.



The catalog features categories such as grandpas, grandmas, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, pet owners, and babies. All products feature original messages, and many can be personalized to include the names of the family member, custom short messages, or personal pictures.



The models in the grandma collection feature messages such as This Cool Grandma belongs to, This Grandma has the most awesome grandkids, and I have 12 reasons I love being a grandma. The collection also includes a personalized necklace.



The grandpa collection includes hoodies and T-shirts with the messages Grandpa since ... and Never Fear! Super Grandpa is here!. The collection also includes personalized mug holders and aprons.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.



For more details, please visit [http://soverythankful.com](http://soverythankful.com/).





More information:

http://soverythankful.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

So Very Thankful

http://soverythankful.com

PressRelease by

So Very Thankful

Requests:

So Very Thankful

http://soverythankful.com

+1-612-247-3347

926 Kelly Court

Chanhassen

United States

Date: 01/19/2017 - 14:04

Language: English

News-ID 518645

Character count: 2653

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: So Very Thankful

Ansprechpartner: aasake@115investmentsllc.com

Stadt: Chanhassen

Telefon: +1-612-247-3347



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 18/01/2017



Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease