Fully Operational Portable Sinks from 'The Mobile Sink Company'

(firmenpresse) - The Mobile Sink Company is pleased to offer its incredible range of portable sinks/ mobile hand-wash basins for any kind of a hand-wash situation. The mobile sinks offered here are fully automatic which means one can have a hands-free hand-wash. With just a touch of a button, the soap is dispensed and the water starts to flow thereby offering a hygienic hand wash. These portable wash basins are perfect for use in a variety of industries that include hospitals, food trucks, pharmacies, mobile restaurants, building sites, acupuncture, tattoo and ear piercing, recreational vehicles, camping, food festivals, theme parks and many more.



The company offers mobile sinks that are fully operational. The unit is simply ready to use and users dont have to worry about assembling or disassembling it. All the units are made up of clean and durable stainless steel that promises a longer shelf life with low maintenance. All it needs is a 240v mains socket and the unit is ready for use. Users can enhance their hand-wash experience with the instant hot water facility wherein the all the units come with a fully adjustable temperature control.



One can also enhance their mobile sanitation experience by adding certain accessories such as a handy soap bottle holder for a clean hand-wash; an infra-red tap with motion sensor for contact less hot water cleaning; wheels with handles to make the mobile sinks portable; motion sensor for contact free cleansing; paper towel holder which allows users to store paper towels; drainage board for areas where food is prepared; hot and cold water options for better utilization and power saving; and foot switch to use the foot instead of hands for dispensing water. Every mobile sink delivers 170ml or 270ml of water per wash depending upon the model. All the units are PAT tested and hold a CE Mark to confirm their quality specifications.



The Mobile Sink Company, based at West Midlands, England established in 2008 is a family-owned company that produces a range of portable stainless steel hand-wash sinks in different sizes. The factory based at Birmingham involves in manufacturing portable sanitation products and deliver fully PAT tested units with a CE mark on each and every unit. The products are now shipped across the UK and the world.



