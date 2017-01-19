How to Get a Real Estate Specialist in Clarksville, Fort Campbell, and Nashville Areas

Buying or selling your home is one of the biggest investments you will ever make. Liz Diemoz, a Real Estate specialist and a licensed agent is here to make the transition as seamless and exciting as possible.

As a Nashville-native and an active member in the Clarksville/Fort Campbell and Nashville communities, she has truly fallen in love with this family-driven community and everything the city has to offer - serving all Clarksville/Fort Campbell and Nashville areas in residential, condominiums, land, rentals, and commercial real estate. Whether you are PCSing to Fort Campbell in the coming months, a soldier or a family stationed here today but planning to buy or sell your home while preparing for an upcoming deployment, Liz Diemoz is here to serve you in meeting your family's real estate needs.



Moving, deployments and PCSing are stressful enough, but with Liz Diemoz, who is a Real Estate specialist and a licensed agent, you dont have to bother about the load as you will be provided with a less-stress moving experience. Liz Diemoz works hard every day to ensure all her clients truly find a home in a location that they desire, adore and the whole family can enjoy. This is what I tell my clients, "IT'S YOUR HOME, YOUR WORLD- DON'T SETTLE FOR WHAT IT SHOULD NOT BE. YOU SHOULD WALK IN AND FALL IN LOVE - SEE YOURSELF MAKING LASTING MEMORIES THERE."



Clarksville is one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and still flourishing towards large growth with the upcoming Google Data Center planting grounds here. It is not surprising that Google has chosen a growing family-oriented community like Clarksville to take root. The affordable cost-of-living and the lack of state income tax are two benefits newcomers can enjoy. Google coming to Clarksville brings an entire new industry to our community - technology! Just remember, when Google shows up, more businesses will come too. This will open new and exciting opportunities for our prospering community.





Buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it is a life-changing experience. That is why she is dedicated to providing you and every client with an exceptional and personalized service. She takes great pride in the relationships she builds as a real estate specialist and always works relentlessly on her client's behalf to ensure their real estate needs are met. She has the confidence and experience to provide the service you need and will help you make informed decisions through the entire process that will lead to a successful home purchase or sale.



Her goal is to lead the field in research, innovation, and consumer education. Today's buyers and sellers need a trusted resource that can guide them through the complex world of real estate. With her extensive knowledge and commitment to providing every client with the best and most timely information, she is your go-to source to meet your real estate needs.



The Army brought her husband to Ft. Campbell in 2012 and she followed after graduating from Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis. Being a Military Spouse herself, she believes she could be a great asset in your home buying and selling experience. She grew up in the real estate industry, helping her parents build and sell homes and naturally fell in love with the art of improving homes. She is the best fit to help you find the right home.



Why rent when you can buy? Did you know if you are eligible for a VA loan you pay ZERO down at closing? This Military Family Benefit is one you DON'T want to miss out on: 100% financing for veterans and active-duty military members and pay ZERO down with your VA Loan!! Take advantage while interest rates are low!!!



Did you know you can get into a home quickly even with low credit scores? Specializing in VA Loans, military relocation's, low credit scores. Judgments on credit report stopping you? CALL LIZ DIEMOZ RIGHT NOW! She works with a team who passionately fights the fight and gets you on the path to homeowner success.



