Pershing Gold to Present at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

LAKEWOOD, Colo., January 19, 2017 - Pershing Gold Corporation (NASDAQ:PGLC) (TSX: PGLC) (FWB:7PG1) ("Pershing Gold" or the "Company" - http://rohstoff-tv.net/c/mid,4419,Nachrichten/?v=297217 ), an emerging Nevada gold producer advancing the Relief Canyon Mine, today announced that Jack Perkins (Perkins), Pershing Golds Vice President, Investor Relations, will present the Company at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the Conference).

The Conference will be held January 22-23, 2017 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia. Pershing Gold invites all interested investors to visit the Company in booth #508 at the Conference. Perkins will be presenting at 11:20am Pacific Time on Sunday, January 22, 2017 in Workshop 4 at the Conference.

About Pershing Gold Corporation
Pershing Gold is an emerging gold producer whose primary asset is the Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County, Nevada. Relief Canyon includes three historic open-pit mines and a state-of-the-art, fully permitted and constructed heap-leach processing facility. Pershing Gold is currently permitted to resume mining at Relief Canyon under the existing Plan of Operations.

Pershing Gold's landholdings cover approximately 25,000 acres that include the Relief Canyon Mine asset and lands surrounding the mine in all directions. This land package provides Pershing Gold with the opportunity to expand the Relief Canyon Mine deposit and to explore and make new discoveries on nearby lands.

Pershing Gold is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PGLC and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 7PG1.

Contact Information
For more information, please contact:

Stephen Alfers, Executive Chairman, President and CEO
Jack Perkins, Vice President, Investor Relations
720.974.7254


investors(at)pershinggold.com
www.PershingGold.com

In Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch



Pershing Gold ist ein aufstrebender Goldproduzent aus Nevada, der auf gutem Wege ist, die Mine Relief Canyon wieder zu öffnen, die drei Tagebauminen und eine moderne, vollständig genehmigte und errichtete Haufenlaugungs-Verarbeitungsanlage beinhaltet. Pershing Gold verfügt zurzeit über die Genehmigungen, um die Abbauarbeiten bei Relief Canyon im Rahmen des bestehenden Betriebsplans wiederaufzunehmen.



Date: 01/19/2017 - 14:02
Language: English
