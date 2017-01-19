Well Dressed Man Wardrobe & Accessories Online Fashion Store Launched

Frankly Dapper announces the launch of their website - a shopping extravaganza for the male who loves to accessorize. With everything from Buddha beads to neck ties, socks and everything else imaginable at one online address, Frankly Dapper is every man's shopping dream come true.

(firmenpresse) - Frankly Dapper announces the launch of their new online store featuring stylish accessories for the well-dressed man. Under the large and exhaustive umbrella of this online retail store a customer is sure to find every single item required for a sophisticated and dressy appearance. The site offers free shipping on all their products.



For more information please visit [http://franklydapper.com](http://franklydapper.com/)



For any well-dressed and dapper gentleman, finding the perfect accessory is usually a daunting task. Most online clothing stores for men have a very sparse and inadequate section devoted to accessories. These little extras are usually designed along very similar lines with a complete lack of creativity and style.



At Frankly Dapper, the accessories are a feast for the senses. From top to toe, the website has something unique and elegant for every part of a gentleman's attire. Lapel pins for example, are made in everything from metal to fabric and designs run the gamut from the classic to the ultra modern, floral designs and everything in between.



Tie bars or clips are available in bold solid colors or the classic gold and silver Ivy League and patterned clips in stainless steel are also available. Neck ties are crafted out of classic silk, vibrant plaid material and even knitted neckties for cooler climes.



Frankly Dapper has an entire section dedicated to young boys The selection here features features bow ties in elegant and bright patterns. Whether the occasion is a stag party, an evening reception or just to buy something elegant for someone who like to dress well, Frankly Dapper makes shopping for men easy.



The usual male phobia of having to visit multiple stores and come away disappointed after a shopping expedition can be entirely eliminated. All the products are tasteful and elegant and are sure to appeal to a wide age and economic demographic. For more information visit the website at the link given above.





More information:

http://www.bestbeginnerguitarlessons.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Frankly Dapper

http://www.bestbeginnerguitarlessons.com

PressRelease by

Frankly Dapper

Requests:

Frankly Dapper

http://www.bestbeginnerguitarlessons.com



112 Harmony Dr

Tuscumbia

United States

Date: 01/19/2017 - 15:02

Language: English

News-ID 518686

Character count: 2323

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Frankly Dapper

Ansprechpartner: Lonzo Jones

Stadt: Tuscumbia



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 18/01/2017



Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease