Hootsuite Expands Social Media Leadership with Leading Industry Principals

Hootsuite's Momentum Continues with Key Customer Wins, New Partnerships, and Continued Product Innovation

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- , the most widely used social media management platform, today welcomes three new strategic hires to provide industry expertise and best practices guidance to Hootsuite's customers. These hires reinforce Hootsuite's commitment to customer success, and comes on the heels of a quarter marked by growth, expansion and continuous product innovation.

Digital transformation expert and author has joined Hootsuite as senior director of industry leadership, to lead Hootsuite's team of industry principals. Joining her on the team are , global industry principal of social selling, and , industry principal of higher education. The team will provide industry best practices and strategy guidance to organizations as they work with Hootsuite to implement their digital transformation initiatives.

The addition of Amber, Koka and Phil expands Hootsuite's industry expertise and focus on helping customers drive value from social. Hootsuite has seen continued momentum after hitting a milestone of 15 million users worldwide in October.

Growth around the Globe

Product Expansion and Innovation

"Hootsuite continues to experience growth in numerous international markets and across industries. Through continuous product innovation, partnerships and expanded industry leadership, we are focused on enabling organizations to leverage social to create human connections at scale," said Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations power human connections at scale. To learn more, visit .

