Entelo Posts Fifth Straight Year of Triple Digit Revenue Growth in 2016

Company Builds Momentum with New Clients, New Products and Growing Industry Recognition

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- , the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting, posted a fifth consecutive year of triple digit revenue growth, building on momentum gained in the . Highlights include passing the 500 customer mark, delivering the first mobile app designed for inbound recruiting and garnering various industry awards.

"Innovation is the key to making a mark in the recruitment space, and Entelo continues to stand out by providing employers with the solutions and best practices to transform their hiring processes and build world-class teams," said Jon Bischke, CEO of Entelo. "As we continue our goal of helping companies improve the way they hire, customers and the industry have taken notice, contributing to our exceptional performance throughout 2016."

In the second half of 2016, Entelo continued its market expansion as existing clients expanded their use of Entelo and as the company welcomed additional companies seeking a new approach to recruitment. Some of the new added to Entelo's client base include: Ally Financial, Ancestry.com, CBRE Group, Citizens Financial, Cloudera, Coupa Software, Forrester Research, Hot Topic, Iron Mountain, MAXIMUS, Northrop Grumman, PayPal, Rockwell Collins, Royal Bank of Canada, Shaw Industries, The Raymond Corporation, Unum, and Wells Fargo.

Key to Entelo's continued success is its ability to deliver new solutions that provide companies with a competitive advantage in their hiring practices. The , released in October, is an example of this ongoing commitment to product innovation. The app provides recruiters with real-time notifications when qualified candidates apply for jobs and enables them to act on and engage with those candidates from within the app, contributing to a more streamlined, efficient process and improved candidate experience.

In the second half of 2016 Entelo was recognized both for the strength of the company and the value of its industry-leading solutions. It received the following awards:

for Excellence in Talent Management Technology, specifically recognizing Entelo Diversity for its ability to help employers source candidates from underrepresented groups and build stronger, more diverse teams.

The , recognizing the company's efforts to improve the wellbeing of Bay Area communities by providing professional development coaching to Stride Center students.

Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, designating the company as one of the .

Entelo's outbound recruiting platform was also instrumental in helping its client, Schneider Electric, become the in the Global Outlook Category. With Entelo, Schneider Electric was able to create a new approach to recruiting, connecting with the diverse technical talent needed to drive the business forward.

"Entelo has made a name for itself by developing advanced technology to help employers overcome the challenges of recruiting in a competitive and always-dynamic talent market," said Bischke. "Our continued and strong performance in 2016 shows that our solutions deliver on our customers' needs. We look forward to even greater success in 2017 as we continue to transform recruiting, one hire at a time."

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. Entelo was named a Best Place to Work in 2017 by Glassdoor, recognizing the exceptional experience it provides employees as they help customers recruit the best talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit .





