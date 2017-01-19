Thermon Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call- February 8, 2017

(firmenpresse) - SAN MARCOS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ("Thermon") will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jay Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 312-5421 from within the United States/Canada and (253) 237-1121 from outside of the United States/Canada. A replay of the webcast will be available on Thermon's website after the conclusion of the call.

Through its global network, Thermon provides highly engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Thermon's products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature maintenance, environmental monitoring and surface snow and ice melting. Thermon is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas. For more information, please visit .

