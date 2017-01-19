MEDIA ALERT: Cleantech Innovators Demonstrate New Approaches to Combatting Climate Change via Startup Showcase

MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge Innovation Series event to explore expanding the emerging energy economy while adapting to and preparing for a changing climate

(firmenpresse) - CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- On January 25th, the will host its first Innovation Series event of 2017: . The session brings together private, public and non-profit leaders for a spirited discussion of the policies shaping Massachusetts' strategy for future resiliency -- with an emphasis on systems thinking and technology.

A highlight of the evening will be presentations by seven start-ups developing innovative technologies to combat the effects of climate change. The companies include:

Mike Jackson, Director Market Development - AMS uses advanced energy storage, load control technologies and state-of-the-art data analytics to design, build and operate customized fleets of energy storage for large commercial and industrial users and utilities. ((at)advmicrogrid)

: Nate Owen, CEO - Ampion provides a customer engagement and asset management platform that allows customers across the country access to a wide range of renewable energy products. The company manages revenue cycles, optimizes energy production, and connects customers to providers of renewable energy. ((at)AmpionSystems)

: Dr. Eric Ping, Director of Technology - New York-based Global Thermostat has developed and demonstrated a breakthrough technology that can cost-effectively extract and purify CO2 directly from the air -- reducing atmospheric carbon levels and providing a ubiquitous, green source of industrial carbon. ((at)globalthermo)

: Ethan Sprague, EVP of Sales and Business Development - Kevala is accelerating a clean energy future by offering a distribution level grid planning tool which leverages open source data and advances in computer science to identify how the grid is changing and where there is opportunity for investment. ((at)kevalaanalytics)

: Chelsea Minton, Sr. Water Solutions Specialist - OmniEarth is the first company to provide automated land cover assessment and water budgeting analysis allowing water providers to identify water inefficiencies and potential water savings across their service areas with scalable, cost effective technology. ((at)OmniEarthInc)

: Sean Becker, President - Sparkplug Power builds, owns and operates networks of Distributed Energy Storage as a service for municipal utilities and commercial businesses providing cheaper, cleaner, more reliable power. ((at)SparkplugPower)

: Holly Bostrom, Director, Climate-Smart Cities - The Trust for Public Land's Climate-Smart Cities program partners with cities across the country to develop technical tools and methodologies that help our partners site and design parks, open space, and green infrastructure for climate solutions and climate equity. ((at)tpl_org; (at)HSelwell)

"The impact of climate change is predicted to be overwhelming for a coastal city like Boston, but creative thinking is the solution to ensuring any urban area likely to be affected by climate change is designed for resiliency and prepared for whatever the future holds," said Katja Wald, Executive Director of MITEF Cambridge. "In addition to the invaluable insights from our speakers, the event is a platform for these seven innovative companies to share their hard work with the public. In addition to drawing more attention to what they're accomplishing, we're hoping it inspires others to take action."

The evening will begin with opening remarks from , Director of the MIT Systems Dynamics Group. A group discussion will follow, moderated by , Principal with NorthBridge Energy Partners, LLC and a Forbes.com contributor. Panelists include:

, Director, New Energy & Environment, IBM

, Director, Energy Policy & Programs, City of Boston, Office of the Mayor, Environment, Energy & Open Space

, President & CEO, Current, powered by GE

, Vice President for Policy, Boston Harbor Now

The night will conclude with a networking reception and showcase that features emerging technologies in these fields.

January 25, 2017, 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



MIT Stata Center, Room 123, 32 Vassar Street, Cambridge, Mass.

5:30 - 6:00 p.m. - Registration and Networking

6:00 - 7:30 p.m. - Welcome and Panel Discussion

7:30 - 7:45 p.m. - Startup Pitches by Technology Companies

7:45 - 9:00 p.m. - Networking and Technology Showcase

To register and for more information:

Follow MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge:

Sponsors supporting this event include: ; ; ; and .

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge is the founding chapter and one of comprising the . Offering more than 40 programs and events annually that inspire innovation, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge initiatives facilitate critical one-on-one mentoring while providing team services that increase the skills and expertise necessary for entrepreneurs to succeed.

Image Available:

MITEF CONTACT:

Katja Wald

MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

617-253-8238





MEDIA CONTACT:

Carro Halpin

CHEN PR for MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

781-672-3132





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3100342



PressRelease by

MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 14:00

Language: English

News-ID 518715

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

Stadt: CAMBRIDGE, MA





Number of hits: 20



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease