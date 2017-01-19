Paragon Software Systems Routing and Scheduling Software Now Available in Japanese

Local Transport Teams Can Plan More Easily to Achieve Efficiencies

(firmenpresse) - DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Paragon Software Systems, Inc., a leader in vehicle routing and scheduling optimization solutions, launches a Japanese language option of its leading routing and scheduling software in response to the growing demand from domestic and international transport fleets. This latest version will further expand the company's capabilities in South East Asia by helping Japanese transport teams plan more easily to achieve greater levels of optimization and efficiency.

"The Japanese language option will make it easier for local transport planning teams to plan quickly and easily in their preferred language. We are removing any barriers these planners face, so they can quickly do what they are good at doing, simply and effectively," said William Salter, CEO and President of Paragon Software Systems. "This latest development will support a number of domestic retail and logistics customers, as well as global clients that are looking to expand their use of Paragon globally."

Paragon's software is fully Unicode compliant so it can be translated into any language, irrespective of special character requirements. Its is now available in ten languages, supporting over 1,100 transport businesses operating in 59 countries worldwide. For centrally deployed software environments, multiple users can access the single system simultaneously using their individual language preferences.

Earlier this year, Paragon launched the of its routing and scheduling software. Version 6.0 has more than 60 enhancements including significant improvements to the Planning and modules, so customers worldwide can achieve optimized transport plans that reduce fleet costs, improve customer service levels and boost operational performance.

Paragon Software Systems, Inc., based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading provider of truck routing and scheduling software solutions. Paragon's advanced planning systems have been proven to cut transportation costs and improve efficiency across a wide range of distribution operation types and industry sectors. Paragon's North American truck routing software clients include George's Inc., AgReliant Genetics, Linde, McLane, National Food Corporation, and many others. The software is used for the daily route optimization of transportation schedules; rationalizing fixed routes; managing transportation resources; ; and managing home delivery orders with dynamic routing. Paragon Software Systems, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Paragon Software Systems plc, the UK's number one provider of transportation routing and scheduling software. Paragon has over 3,400 systems installed at more than 1,100 client sites in 50 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

Image Available:

For More Information, Contact:



Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214





Kristel Jarvis

Paragon Software Systems

+44 (0) 1306 732600





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3100236



PressRelease by

Paragon Software Systems

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 14:07

Language: English

News-ID 518720

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Paragon Software Systems

Stadt: DALLAS, TX





Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease