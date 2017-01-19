Seismic Achieves Triple-Digit Growth Rate for Fifth Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- , the leading enterprise-grade sales enablement solution, announced today that 2016 saw year-over-year growth in new revenue bookings top 100 percent, the fifth year in a row the company has achieved triple-digit growth. Net customer retention in 2016 also exceeded 100 percent among Seismic's 200+ enterprise customer base using the platform to deliver the right content to the right sales rep at the right time.

"Our sustained growth is a direct result of a customer base that is passionate about leading the way in sales and marketing alignment, and a team here at Seismic that is devoted to their success," said Doug Winter, Seismic CEO and co-founder. "We are confident that we will be able to maintain this momentum in 2017, as more large enterprises realize the benefits that come with their marketing and sales teams working towards the same common goals."

Following office expansions in multiple locations throughout the country in 2016 -- including San Francisco, Chicago, New York City, and the company's San Diego headquarters--Seismic also announced today the expansion of its office space in Boston, located at 239 Causeway Street. The new space will be used to accommodate forecasted regional growth in headcount in 2017.

Multiple major analyst firms released landmark reports surveying the sales enablement vendor landscape in 2016, all noting Seismic's leading position in the space. Seismic was recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Sales Enablement Automation Systems, Q4 2016 in December, a Leader in Aragon Research's Globe for Sales Engagement Platforms in October, and no other vendor had more core product capabilities than Seismic in SiriusDecisions' SiriusView, Sales Asset Management 2016 report published in February.

Seismic was also named the 83rd fastest growing company in North America in the 2016 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and the 31st best entrepreneurial company in the United States in Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360.

Additional 2016 highlights include:

In May, Seismic secured a $40 million Series C investment led by General Atlantic, raising the total amount of funding raised by the company to $64.5 million. Gary Reiner, former CIO at GE and operating partner at General Atlantic, also joined Seismic's board of directors.

: In April, Seismic launched , the collaboration and account-based marketing product feature. WorkSpace redefined what it means to be an "end-to-end" sales enablement solution by introducing robust content collaboration capabilities for sales and marketing teams working together on important opportunities.

Seismic's sales enablement platform took home the Best Sales/Marketing Product in the 2016 SaaS Awards, Best Enterprise-Level Product in the Stratus Awards, Best Client Communications Vendor in the Family Wealth Report Awards, and Silver in the Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Service of the Year. Additionally, Seismic's Outlook plug-in won an IT Network Product Guide Award, and American Business Award, a Mobile Star Award, and a Stevie's Customer Sales and Service Award.

Both the San Diego Business Journal and the Boston Business Journal recognized Seismic as a Best Place to Work for the second year in a row in 2016. Additionally, CTO and co-founder Marc Romano was honored as a Top Tech Executive in San Diego in July.

To see more 2016 Seismic news items, visit the company's newsroom at .

Seismic's leading sales enablement solution allows marketing teams to personalize content at scale and equips large sales teams with the right content for every interaction, dramatically improving time spent selling and win rates. Seismic is the only sales enablement platform powered by machine learning and the award-winning LiveDocs® technology, which automates the creation of personalized sales materials within seconds. Real-time analytics provide unprecedented insight for marketing teams looking to gauge which content helps close deals, further aligning marketing and sales efforts. Headquartered in San Diego and with 200 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

To see how Seismic is being used by firms in your industry, visit .

