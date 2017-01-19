CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than C$250 million

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- (NYSE: CAE)(TSX: CAE) - CAE announced today a series of aviation training contracts valued at more than C$250 million with airlines and business aircraft operators worldwide. The contracts include cadet-to-captain training programs, crew resourcing services, and the sale of 12 full-flight simulators (FFS), bringing the total number of FFS sales announced to date this fiscal year to 38.

The contracts highlight the span of CAE's commercial and business aviation training solutions. They include:

Ab-initio pilot training and resourcing agreements, illustrating CAE's support to the growing need for airline pilots

Airline and business aviation pilot training contracts, demonstrating the recurring nature of CAE's offering

The sale of 12 full-flight simulators, highlighting CAE's continued market leadership in training equipment

"CAE places great importance on supporting the growing training needs of airline and aircraft operators around the world with cadet-to-captain training solutions," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "We are privileged to continue to be selected as their training partner of choice, building on our longstanding reputation for customer focus and ability to deliver quality training programs and equipment. We are committed to supporting their training needs long into the future."

The FFSs are at list prices, which include the value of OEM aircraft-specific data, parts and equipment (DP&E). In the case of these contracts, some customers are providing part of the OEM content.

More detail about the contracts is available in the trade media fact sheet below.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a 70-year record of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with 8,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.

