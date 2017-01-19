Invictus MD Strategies Outlines Vision in Exclusive Interview with CFN

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article and interview discussing recent developments and the path forward for Invictus MD Strategies Inc. (CSE: IMH) (OTC PINK: IVITF).

Invictus is an investment company that provides capital and expertise to emerging canna-businesses. Over the past two years, the company's exceptional management team has executed several transactions that generated significant value for shareholders. The deals with the biggest upside, however, are the company's equity interests in existing and aspiring licensed producers under Canada's ACMPR program.

The Canadian medical marijuana market is expected to generate C$1.2 billion per year by 2020, according to Health Canada estimates, while the business services firm Deloitte estimates that the recreational marijuana industry could add up to $22.6 billion to that figure. Canada's short list of licensed producers will have a monopoly on supplying the enormous industry with both raw marijuana flower and processed products like edibles and oils.

CFN conducts an exclusive interview with Invictus CEO Dan Kriznic, in which he talks about the company's investment strategy, the successful events of 2016, and his vision for the future of the company.

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis.

