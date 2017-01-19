Alberta Reputation Management Digital & Social Media Marketing Services Launched

Strategic Local Marketing, a High Level, Alberta digital marketing agency, launched a variety of local online marketing solutions for local and global businesses. The company provides reputation management through close review monitoring, directory listing management and social media marketing.

Online marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, as more and more businesses look for solutions to promote their services through the extremely potent medium of the internet. Recent reports show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches to find both online and offline businesses and services.



The business implications of this statistic are enormous. Businesses without online visibility could see significant growth by investing in digital marketing, especially since social media and search engine use are expected to grow in the near future.



Online reputation is essential for business success, as review sites and social media platforms provide means through which clients can gather information about different businesses and services. Traditional, aggressive ad-based campaigns are no longer as effective as in the past, as almost 90% of internet users claim they do not trust online ads. By contrast, reputation-based sources such as reviews or forums are trusted by more than 70% of internet consumers.



Strategic Local Marketing launched a variety of local marketing solutions for businesses looking to improve their reputation, increase their visibility across social platforms, and grow organically in local searches.



The Canadian digital marketing company offers comprehensive reputation management services for both local and global businesses. The company gives its clients the possibility to monitor business reviews across all review platforms, generate reviews through professional forms, and efficiently monitor the competition.





Strategic Local Marketing also provides local business listings management for businesses looking to improve their Google visibility. The company corrects missing and inaccurate listings and updates business information to major directories, while also syndicating listings to over 300 websites for increased local ranking.



