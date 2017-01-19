       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Freddie Mac to Delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

(firmenpresse) - MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- (OTCQB: FMCC) announced that its its debt and mortgage securities from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange was granted on Jan. 17, 2017. The securities, as detailed in ANNEX A, will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017. The clearing and settlement of the relevant securities will not be affected by the delisting.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at and the SEC's Web site at .

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at , Twitter and Freddie Mac's blog .



