TGS announces Atlantic Margin 3D multi-client project in Norway

ASKER, NORWAY (19 January 2017) - TGS announces its first new multi-client

acquisition project in 2017, AM17 Atlantic Margin 3D in the Norwegian Sea.



AM17 is a 40,000 km2 project in the central-southern Norwegian Sea. The project

is the single largest 3D survey carried out by any company in Northern Europe

and covers largely open blocks in a relatively under-explored area with limited

drilling to date. New understanding of the geological development of the area

opens up a variety of play models from rotated Jurassic and Cretaceous fault

blocks, to stratigraphic and structural traps in Paleocene and Cretaceous

turbidite/fan deposits. Acquisition is expected to commence in May 2017 and

will continue over multiple seasons. Data processing will be performed by TGS

using its Clari-FiTM broadband technology and advanced denoise and demultiple

techniques.



"The AM17 Atlantic Margin 3D is located in an under-explored but high potential

area which will be strategically important as E&P companies look for new growth

opportunities offshore Norway. The project will bring much needed modern, high

quality 3D seismic to this data poor frontier region. As the first new

investment announced in 2017, AM17 will make an important contribution to TGS'

prefunding backlog," commented Kristian Johansen, CEO for TGS.



This survey is supported by industry funding.







Company summary



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil

and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to

extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-

client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production

data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging

services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.





For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.







Forward-looking statements and contact information



All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact

are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks,

uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon

assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors

include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS'

ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to

acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability.

Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the

forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to

update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange

(OSLO:TGS).



TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter

market under the symbol "TGSGY".







For additional information about this press release please contact:



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email: sven.larsen(at)tgs.com



Will Ashby

VP HR & Communication

Tel: +1 713 860 2184

Email: will.ashby(at)tgs.com





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl

(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)





AM17 Atlantic Margin 3D:

http://hugin.info/86869/R/2071913/778636.pdf







