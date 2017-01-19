AbCellera Receives Grant to Help Fight Tuberculosis

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
AbCellera received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discover
antibodies against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbCellera today
announced a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discover
monoclonal antibodies against Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). The project
will use AbCellera's antibody discovery platform to generate panels of high-
affinity monoclonal antibodies against 10 tuberculosis targets. These antibodies
will be used for the development of new diagnostic tests for disease caused by
Mtb. Dr. Carl Hansen, founding CEO of AbCellera commented: "It is a real honour
to have the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and we are grateful
for the chance to contribute in the fight against tuberculosis."
Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated
nine million new cases annually. Conventional diagnostic methods used in the
developing world fail to identify individuals with disease caused by Mtb in more
than half of all cases, and access to more sensitive tests that require
specialized laboratory equipment is limited in many high-burden countries. The
development of low-cost, point-of-care tests with greater specificity and
sensitivity would have major impact on curtailing the spread of the disease in
low- to middle-income countries that account for over 90% of tuberculosis cases.
AbCellera has established a microfluidic single-cell platform that enables the
screening of millions of immune cells in a single day, greatly increasing the
speed and efficiency of monoclonal antibody discovery from natural immune
responses of immunized animals and human patients. AbCellera's technology opens
new avenues for human immune profiling and infectious disease research, with the
potential to accelerate the development of urgently needed diagnostic tests and
vaccines.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc.
AbCellera is a privately held company that provides enabling technologies to
biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners to accelerate the discovery and
development of next-generation monoclonal antibody therapies.
Contact
Kevin Heyries
Telephone: 604.827.4151
Email: media(at)abcellera.com
Web: www.abcellera.com
Source: AbCellera via GlobeNewswire
http://www.abcellera.com/
Date: 01/19/2017 - 15:00
