AbCellera Receives Grant to Help Fight Tuberculosis

AbCellera received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discover

antibodies against Mycobacterium tuberculosis.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbCellera today

announced a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discover

monoclonal antibodies against Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb). The project

will use AbCellera's antibody discovery platform to generate panels of high-

affinity monoclonal antibodies against 10 tuberculosis targets. These antibodies

will be used for the development of new diagnostic tests for disease caused by

Mtb. Dr. Carl Hansen, founding CEO of AbCellera commented: "It is a real honour

to have the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and we are grateful

for the chance to contribute in the fight against tuberculosis."



Tuberculosis is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with an estimated

nine million new cases annually. Conventional diagnostic methods used in the

developing world fail to identify individuals with disease caused by Mtb in more

than half of all cases, and access to more sensitive tests that require

specialized laboratory equipment is limited in many high-burden countries. The

development of low-cost, point-of-care tests with greater specificity and

sensitivity would have major impact on curtailing the spread of the disease in

low- to middle-income countries that account for over 90% of tuberculosis cases.



AbCellera has established a microfluidic single-cell platform that enables the

screening of millions of immune cells in a single day, greatly increasing the

speed and efficiency of monoclonal antibody discovery from natural immune

responses of immunized animals and human patients. AbCellera's technology opens

new avenues for human immune profiling and infectious disease research, with the

potential to accelerate the development of urgently needed diagnostic tests and



vaccines.



About AbCellera Biologics Inc.



AbCellera is a privately held company that provides enabling technologies to

biotechnology and pharmaceutical partners to accelerate the discovery and

development of next-generation monoclonal antibody therapies.



