Kensington SEO Mobile App Development Digital Marketing Services Launched

Bug Hutch Media, a Kensington, London digital marketing company, launched a wide range of SEO and mobile app development services. The company provides on-page and off-page SEO services, as well as custom mobile app development and social media marketing services.

Online marketing has developed tremendously over the recent years, as more and more businesses seek to leverage the immense marketing potential of the internet. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews and Google searches an extremely important statistic, showing how internet marketing can lead to significant business growth.



Google ranking is one of the most important factors in overall business visibility, as more and more people first go to Google when they look for businesses and services. Recent years have seen a steep increase in mobile searches, which have recently surpassed Google services. Mobile optimization has become a key factor in Googles ranking algorithm, while mobile app development is an effective way to create quality user experience and manage feedback.



Finally, social media websites have reached a larger audience than ever before, thus making it important for businesses to develop a solid presence on social media networks. Approximately 40% of Facebook users have liked brand pages simply to get buying suggestions, a statistic illustrative of the general trend towards socially-oriented internet shopping.



Bug Hutch Media launched a wide variety of SEO and mobile app development services for businesses looking to improve their online visibility and generate more organic traffic.



The Kensington digital marketing agency provides full SEO services, from on-page optimization to extensive backlinking campaigns. The company works closely with the clients in determining the most appropriate keywords and deciding upon the most effective type of website content to be created.



Bug Hutch Media also provides custom app development services for local businesses, as well as social media distribution and marketing.





