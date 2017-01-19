       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Advertising, PR and Marketing


Kensington SEO Mobile App Development Digital Marketing Services Launched

Bug Hutch Media, a Kensington, London digital marketing company, launched a wide range of SEO and mobile app development services. The company provides on-page and off-page SEO services, as well as custom mobile app development and social media marketing services.

ID: 518756
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Bug Hutch Media, a digital marketing company based in Kensington, London, launched a wide range of SEO and mobile app development services.

More information is available at [http://bughutchmedia.com](http://bughutchmedia.com/).

Online marketing has developed tremendously over the recent years, as more and more businesses seek to leverage the immense marketing potential of the internet. Recent surveys show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews and Google searches an extremely important statistic, showing how internet marketing can lead to significant business growth.

Google ranking is one of the most important factors in overall business visibility, as more and more people first go to Google when they look for businesses and services. Recent years have seen a steep increase in mobile searches, which have recently surpassed Google services. Mobile optimization has become a key factor in Googles ranking algorithm, while mobile app development is an effective way to create quality user experience and manage feedback.

Finally, social media websites have reached a larger audience than ever before, thus making it important for businesses to develop a solid presence on social media networks. Approximately 40% of Facebook users have liked brand pages simply to get buying suggestions, a statistic illustrative of the general trend towards socially-oriented internet shopping.

Bug Hutch Media launched a wide variety of SEO and mobile app development services for businesses looking to improve their online visibility and generate more organic traffic.

The Kensington digital marketing agency provides full SEO services, from on-page optimization to extensive backlinking campaigns. The company works closely with the clients in determining the most appropriate keywords and deciding upon the most effective type of website content to be created.

Bug Hutch Media also provides custom app development services for local businesses, as well as social media distribution and marketing.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

For further details, please visit [http://bughutchmedia.com](http://bughutchmedia.com/).



More information:
http://bughutchmedia.com



Keywords (optional):

services, company, page, development, mobile, marketing, media, social, provides, custom,



Company information / Profile:

Bug Hutch Media
http://bughutchmedia.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

Bug Hutch Media
http://bughutchmedia.com

5F Kensington Square
London
United Kingdom



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/19/2017 - 17:00
Language: English
News-ID 518756
Character count: 2566
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bug Hutch Media
Ansprechpartner: Lee Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: London

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 18/01/2017

Number of hits: 27

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Advertising, PR and Marketing




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.603
Registriert Heute: 26
Registriert Gestern: 26
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 298


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z