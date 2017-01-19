SPRiPM - Energy saving drives package

(PresseBox) - The SPRiPM package is a plug-and-play combination consisting of a YASKAWA frequency inverter and a YASKAWA permanent magnet synchronous motor. It significantly exceeds the efficiency requirements IE4 and thus guarantees first-class effectiveness even under partial load conditions. This energy saving drive package can easily be combined with VIPA Controls controllers and touch panels. Therefore, the user gets a complete tailor-made solution from a single source, saving plenty of time, money, and stress. The drive package is now available.

The new SPRiPM package consists of a highly efficient IE4+ motor, an A1000 or V1000 frequency inverter, and an EMC filter. The frequency inverter is already pre-configured for the motor that comes in the same package. This motor is up to 40% smaller and 50% lighter than most standard motors. The package is developed to ensure that it is ready to be used in a remarkably short time and thereby significantly reducing commissioning costs.

This environment-friendly solution exceeds the efficiency requirements of the highest class IE4 in accordance with IEC/TS 60034-31 (Super Premium Efficiency). With that, the SPRiPM package opens new potentials for energy savings with pumps, ventilation and torque applications that are still using the common IE1 and IE2 motors. Why should the user be satisfied with an IE3 motor, if one can buy a package that is more beneficial, energy-saving, and future safe?

For the customer, the investment in the SPRiPM package is repaid quickly. Often the pay-off is already within two years after the setup of the drive package and the efficiency requirements are still easily met as well. This will not only protect the environment but also the user?s wallet.

To supplement the SPRiPM package, VIPA Controls offers the appropriate touch panels and controllers for an integrated solution from a single source. The VIPA SLIO CPUs or the VIPA 300S+ CPUs represent the best options to be combined with the drive package.



In addition, VIPA offers this package complete and worry-free. This means that the customer is supported during commissioning and sample programs for Modbus RTU, PROFINET and PROFIBUS are provided to easily connect the VIPA controllers.

The user will receive a tailor-made complete solution from a single source, which will save time, expenses and contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

All benefits of the SPRiPM package at a glance:

Environmentally friendly

Less energy consumption

Low costs & fast pay-off

Time-saving installation

Space saving (up to 40% smaller)

Lower weight (up to 50% lighter)

Easy implementation

Complete carefree package from VIPA Controls



YASKAWA VIPA Controls, located in Herzogenaurach, is a global player with strong regional roots. The company has been developing and producing reliable automation components and Programmable Logic Controls (PLC) for more than three decades. The innovative solutions are deployed in the automobile and logistics industry, for building automation and in the food and beverage industry. VIPA Controls is worldwide present in more than 80 countries and has nearly 250 employees. Since November 2016 it is the third division of YASKAWA Europe GmbH, the European subsidiary of the Japanese manufacturer YASKAWA Electric Corporation known for high-quality drive and motion technology and robotics.





