Hottest enterprise tech startups named in race to be crowned Tech Trailblazers

Global awards for enterprise IT startups announce shortlist: Voting is now open

(firmenpresse) - London, UK  19th January 2017  The Tech Trailblazers Awards, the first independent and dedicated awards program for enterprise information technology startups, has revealed its shortlist of the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology areas such as cloud, security, IoT, mobile and many more. The shortlists have been selected by a panel of leading IT industry experts and are now open to public vote.



In its fifth year, the scheme continues to focus around the ethos of finding innovation from anywhere in the world, from the smallest startups to more established players. This aim to highlight both up-and-coming and established talent from all regions is reflected in the Firestarter Award for non-VC funded early stage startups. New this year are the Female and Male Tech Trailblazers of the Year awards, celebrating individual success and contribution of men and women in the enterprise tech space.



These categories run alongside the main technology categories of Big Data, Cloud, FinTech, IoT, Mobile, Security, Storage and Virtualization.



In addition to the expert judging panel, the voting public can now help determine who will win in all categories by voting online by 11:59pm Pacific Time on Friday 17th February 2017. To view the shortlist and vote for your favourites, please visit http://www.techtrailblazers.com/shortlist.



Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said Year on year, the judges task to shortlist becomes more and more difficult. We have again seen exceptional enterprise tech startups enter the awards. Huge thanks to our judges who once again have had this difficult mission. The team wishes the very best of luck to our amazing finalists.



Tech Trailblazers Awards Fifth Edition Finalists



Big Data

Adavow Ltd. Tunbridge Wells, UK (at)adavow www.adavow.com

CoHo Data Palo Alto, CA, USA (at)cohodata www.cohodata.com

Crate.io San Francisco, CA, USA (at)CrateIO www.crate.io



DriveScale Sunnyvale, CA, USA (at)DriveScale_Inc www.drivescale.com

Illumr London, UK (at)illumr www.illumr.com

NGDATA Gent, Belgium (at)NGDATA_com www.ngdata.com



Cloud

Adavow Ltd. Tunbridge Wells, UK (at)adavow www.adavow.com

Bioz, Inc. Palo Alto, CA, USA (at)biozPage www.bioz.com

Cato Networks Tel Aviv, Israel (at)CatoNetworks www.catonetworks.com

Fedr8 Farnborough, UK (at)fedr8 www.fedr8.com

GreatHorn Belmont, MA, USA (at)greathorn www.greathorn.com

Teridion San Francisco, CA, USA (at)teridionnet www.teridion.com

YellowDog Bristol, UK (at)yellowdogltd www.yellowdog.co



FinTech

Cashpundit Pune, India (at)cashpundit www.cashpundit.com

Divido London, UK (at)DividoUK www.divido.com

Solfyre Limited Worcester Park, UK (at)solfyreID www.solfyre.com

Solgari Dublin, Ireland (at)Solgaritweets www.solgari.com

TransferGuru London, UK (at)_TransferGuru www.transferguru.com

TruValue Labs San Francisco, CA, USA (at)truvaluelabs www.Insight360.io



IoT

CopSonic Montauban, France (at)copsonic www.copsonic.com

Crate.io San Francisco, CA, USA (at)CrateIO www.crate.io

Dashboard Exeter, UK (at)dashboard_ltd www.dashboard.net

MammothDB Sofia, Bulgaria (at)mammothdb www.mammothdb.com

Relayr Berlin, Germany (at)relayr_cloud www.relayr.io



Mobile

Jumio Palo Alto, CA, USA (at)jumio www.jumio.com

Leanplum San Francisco, CA, USA (at)leanplum www.leanplum.com

Pyze, Inc. Redwood City, CA, USA (at)PyzeInc www.pyze.com

SHYN.one Sofia, Bulgaria www.gain.im

Solfyre Limited Worcester Park, UK (at)solfyreID www.solfyre.com



Security

Attivo Networks Fremont, CA, USA (at)attivonetworks www.attivonetworks.com

CLT.Re Oslo, Norway (at)getcltre https://get.clt.re/

Cognetyx Houston, TX, USA (at)cognetyx www.cognetyx.com

Dispel New York, USA (at)dispelhq www.dispel.io

Hexadite Boston, MA, USA (at)Hexadite www.hexadite.com

InvizBox Dublin, Ireland (at)invizbox www.invizbox.com

Veriflo San Jose, CA, USA (at)VeriflowSystems www.veriflow.net



Storage

Catalogic Woodcliff Lake, NJ, USA (at)CatalogicSW www.catalogicsoftware.com

Cohesity Santa Clara, CA, USA (at)cohesity www.cohesity.com

Hedvig Santa Clara, CA, USA (at)HedvigInc www.hedviginc.com

Igneous Seattle, WA, USA (at)IgneousIO www.igneous.io

Rubrik Palo Alto, CA, USA (at)rubrikInc www.rubrik.com



Virtualization

128 Technology Burlington, MA, USA (at)128technology www.128technology.com

Cloudhouse Technologies London, UK (at)cloudhousetech www.cloudhouse.com

Teridion San Francisco, CA, USA (at)teridionnet www.teridion.com

Versa Networks Santa Clara, CA, USA (at)versanetworks www.versa-networks.com



Firestarter Award

Adavow Ltd Tunbridge Wells, UK (at)adavow www.adavow.com

CLT.Re Oslo, Norway (at)getcltre https://get.clt.re/

CyberSparta Reading, UK (at)CyberSparta www.cybersparta.com

Fuzz Stati0n Santa Cruz, CA, USA (at)fuzz_stati0n www.fuzzstati0n.com

Illumr London, UK (at)illumr www.illumr.com

Lucy Phishing Thalwil, Switzerland (at)lucysecurity www.phishing-server.com

SHYN.one Sofia, Bulgaria www.gain.im

Solfyre Ltd Worcester Park, UK (at)solfyreID www.solfyre.com

StorageOS London, UK (at)Storage_OS www.storageos.com

TransferGuru London, UK (at)_TransferGuru www.Transferguru.com

YellowDog Bristol, UK (at)yellowdogltd www.yellowdog.co



Female Tech Trailblazer of the Year Award

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Bioz, Inc. Palo Alto, CA, USA (at)biozPage www.bioz.com

Joanne Smith, RecordSure London, UK (at)recordsure www.recordsure.com

Leanne Harvey, Staff Spotlight Hampshire, UK (at)staffspotlight www.staffspotlight.com

Shreya Hewett, TransferGuru London, UK (at)transferguru_ www.transferguru.com

Faith Tulloch, TruValue Labs San Francisco, CA, USA (at)truvaluelabs www.Insight360.io



Male Tech Trailblazer of the Year Award

David Brown, Adavow Tunbridge Wells, UK (at)adavow www.adavow.com

Gur Shatz, Cato Networks Tel Aviv, Israel (at)CatoNetworks www.catonetworks.com

Gene Banman, DriveScale Sunnyvale, CA, USA (at)DriveScale_Inc www.drivescale.com

Tom Lyon, DriveScale Sunnyvale, CA, USA (at)DriveScale_Inc www.drivescale.com

Rhys Sharp, Fedr8 Farnborough, UK (at)fedr8 www.fedr8.com

Dickey Singh, Pyze, Inc. Redwood City, CA, USA (at)PyzeInc www.pyze.com

Kumar Mehta, Versa Networks Santa Clara, CA, USA (at)versanetworks www.versa-networks.com





About the Tech Trailblazers Awards

Tech Trailblazers is a new concept in awards, designed explicitly for smaller businesses and startups that are five years old or less and at C-series funding or below. The awards have low barriers to entry and not only recognize startup innovation but proactively help startups grow their business.

