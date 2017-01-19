On the safe side with signotec

(PresseBox) - It is a big success for the signotec GmbH, to have acquired such an accredited service provider like the 3 Banken EDV association from Linz, Austria: A total of 600 signature pads Omega have been purchased from signotec for the first rollout for a member of the 3 Banken group, the Oberbank AG.

A conversation between signotec and Mr. Ing. Mag. Siegfried M. Greisinger, software developer and project manager of the 3 Banken EDV, resulted in the awareness that both sides perceived the cooperation to be very pleasant and successful. Mr. Greisinger was very satisfied with the acquired products. It should simplify the workflow for the staff of the Oberbank, minimize the amount of paper and therefore further increase the process quality. We are talking about the signature pad Omega and the parametrizable standard software signoSign/2. The software signoSign/2 has been optimally adapted for the functional and technical requirements of the customer. A total of about 600 devices have been delivered until January 2015. But what was so special regarding the cooperation?

After the 3 Banken EDV association did intense market research together with the Oberbank AG, compared different providers in the field of the electronic signature, described their needs and compared potential providers, they finally opted for the signotec GmbH. Like no other provider, the signotec GmbH was able to meet the individual needs and due to the unique selling proposition ?Content Signing? they emerged as the winner of the evaluation.

The particular security features of the electronic signature are characterized by the unique security features and high capture quality of the Omega pad. Often numerous scanning processes are made in business praxis, where, especially in the financial and insurance sector, important details as well as data have to be preserved. With its powerful devices, the signotec GmbH is further increasing the signature capture quality and therefore guarantees a high quality and especially secure data acquisition.



?When it comes to handwritten signatures with additional scanning, the security aspect of an inseparable declaration of intent with a signature to a specific transaction, cant be provided in the quality, which is now achieved by the solution from signotec. With the help of the software signoSign/2 with Content Signing, the customers are signing on the Omega pad, directly on a display (7cm x 4cm). Thereby the displayed screen content on the LCD is going to be hashed with the signature in the pad, signed and the biometric characteristics of the signature encrypted in the pad. The unique selling propositions of this type of signature are located in their unique procedure and their provability? says Mr. Greisinger.

The preparation for the connection of further systems, a computer-aided signature check, multilingualism and multi-mandate capability are guaranteed by the signotec solution and are perfectly suitable for e.g. cash transactions, securities processing and further POS and consultation systems. Thanks to the valuable suggestions from the specialists of the 3 Banken EDV, the software signoSign/2 has been optimized and the already high security standard of the signotec products has been increased even further. The use of the signature function in the pad plays a crucial part in the process, which had to be revalued, to establish an absolute evidential signature process. ?For that, the specialists of the 3 Banken EDV, especially Mr. Greisinger, provided an extremely valuable contribution?, says Arne Brandes, CEO of the signotec GmbH.

For the experienced software developer it´s definite: Since in Austria, alongside the Erste Bank Österreich now also the Oberbank AG trusts in Content Signing and now that Content Signing is part of the standard solution signoSign/2, a market penetration of this very evidential procedure is going to happen more likely. That is why he is hoping, that the signotec solutions can assert their position on the market for an even longer time; the customer feedback is very positive. Mr. Greisinger is sure: ?With Content Signing you are on the safe side?, and would recommend signotec at any time.



signature innovations and intelligent software solutions for mobile and stationary use, users can sign in the familiar way, optimize business processes, authenticate people and produce legally valid documents. Electronic documents signed this way can be checked without technical outlay by anyone anywhere and at any time. Thanks to own resources, innovation and many years of experience, the company already set many, strategic milestones on the path to success. The decision to not develop only software solutions but to also produce hardware for digital signature capturing is a good example. Both, soft- and hardware guarantee a unique and data protected interaction that has already been confirmed by numerous patents. With signature solutions from signotec, signing remains as easy and secure as ever. However, the signature is given in the electronic document itself. As a result, cost-intensive and time-consuming media discontinuities are avoided, while the electronic documents are protected by the digital signature and can be verified as genuine. The encryption of biometric features within the signature pad is characterized by patented safety mechanisms and high quality capturing. With the Made in Germany label, the company takes an outstanding position on the market and supports the middle class in Germany.

signotec?s valued partners and customers include not only German but international industry customers, retail chains and companies, financial service providers and banks, administrative offices, the healthcare sector, insurance companies and brokers. A globally acting partner network includes experienced and well instructed IT experts. By bringing together core competencies, we create synergies to the benefit of all. The common know how allows us to provide holistic and integrated business solutions according to specific customer requirements. signotec?s achievement in the various industries proves that it is capable of delivering complex, integrated solutions at a high level in terms of quality and quantity.

The signotec GmbH is managed by the directors Arne Brandes and Gunther Hagner at the locations Ratingen and Rodewald.





Comments on this PressRelease