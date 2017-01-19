ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP. Announces Transaction with Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.



January 19, 2017 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) (the Company or Zimtu) announces it has signed an agreement with Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (TSXv: MTB) for its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.



ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to companies covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtus network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs. The program also provides participating companies access to and meetings with Zimtus market participants in Europe and North America.



Zimtu Capital Corp. also announces that Frances Petryshen has resigned from the Board of Directors and as Corporate Secretary. The Company would like to thank Ms. Petryshen for her service and dedication to the Company and its shareholders. In addition, Zimtu announces the appointment of Chris Grove as Corporate Secretary of the Company.



About Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The company is currently focused on advancing 4 of their Stewart projects as well as their newly acquired zeolite property in southern BC. Two of the Stewart projects directed towards a VMS mineralization and barite are in Joint Venture with a 50% MTB ownership. One project, with a 20% carried interest, has a NI43-101 compliant gold resource near the former Premier gold-silver mine. The fourth project in the Stewart area, which is 35% owned by Mountain Boy, is a high grade gold project that has extensive exploration. Drill programs are planned for all 4 projects. On the zeolite project in southern BC, the company plans field and test work to define resources.





About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests in, creates and grows natural resource companies. The Company also provides mineral property project generation and advisory services helping to connect companies to properties of interest. For more information, visit the corporate website at http://www.zimtu.com.





On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.



David Hodge

David Hodge

President & Director

Tel: 604.681.1568



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Company information / Profile:

