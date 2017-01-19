3 Things To Expect With Wood Grain Finish On Vinyl Windows

Zen Windows Boston releases information about the upcoming official launch of its wood grain replacement windows that are actually made of vinyl. Further information can be found at http://zenwindowsboston.com.

(firmenpresse) - Zen Windows Boston today announced the official launch launch of its wood grain Nirvana and Lotus line of replacement windows. Rumors are already starting to circulate among observers and die-hard fans within the window replacement world, as the 'Live' official roll out date of Zen Window's wood grain finish on vinyl windows draws near. Zen Windows Boston has also released three things fans, reviewers and critics can expect from the release in 2017.



The first thing folks should expect is a big improvement in the rich "look" these laminated "wood" windows add to any room. The wood grain finish on these vinyl windows makes this happen by offering the lifetime warranty and low or no maintenance of quality virgin vinyl windows. This is to be expected from a business that places it's name and reputation on helping their customers get the windows they want at the best possible price.



As well as that, Zen Windows Boston will be celebrating the launch event by offering the wood laminate upgrade for 50% off. It is their hope that this will greatly appeal to those who are wanting to get "wood" windows and actually get the look they really want affordably.



Finally, for die hard fans of the industry, they'll be interested to know what went into making the wood grain finish on vinyl windows. From start to finish the initial idea to creating the final product was 3 years in the making. The wood grain replacement window is made up of a pigment embossed, scratch resistant vinyl laminate that is designed to bond to their new vinyl window frame. This should provide total satisfaction to window replacement connoisseurs.



Matt Rotondi, owner at Zen Windows Boston also wanted to add "Customers who have already installed this new product have been astounded by how they look exactly like real, much more expensive, wood windows. One customer commented that you'd have to take a knife to the window to tell it's not actually made of wood."



