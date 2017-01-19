Franke Introduces New Standards for Luxury in the Kitchen with Industry-First Innovations at KBIS

Chef Center named one of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths' "30 Most Innovative Products for 2017"; other vanguard solutions include StillPure Franke Filtration App that monitors water usage via Bluetooth and Fast-In Faucets that bring DIYers into luxury market

(firmenpresse) - SMYRNA, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Franke, the largest stainless steel kitchen sink manufacturer in the world and a leading name in kitchen faucets, showcased a range of technology and design innovations at the 2017 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando January 10-12 that demonstrated its commitment to immerse home chefs in luxury kitchen products defined by ingenuity, ease and environmental awareness.

All-in-one : Named one of Beautiful Kitchens & Baths' "30 Most Innovative Products for 2017" -- the Chef Center enhances entertaining, simplifies cleanup and maximizes creativity for those who demand a cooking experience they can customize. Incorporating the capacity to both compost and store as well as offering all-inclusive accessories, the Chef Center is more of a sous chef than a sink -- an extra hand in the kitchen instead of just a well-made receptacle. The Chef Center, now available in showrooms nationwide, is sold exclusively at Franke retailers.

Industry-first Franke's filters out limescale, metals, chlorine and more -- providing users with the purest fresh water available directly from the kitchen faucet. The StillPure Franke Filtration App -- available for mobile download in the Spring of 2017 -- works with the FM100 Monitor (a Bluetooth monitor that easily attaches to the Filtration System) to track how many filtered gallons of water a household consumes and conveniently alerts users when it's time to change the filter. It's the definition of luxury for environmentally responsible consumers, whose water usage alerts are sent directly to their cell phone. Franke's will be sold exclusively at Franke retailers.

Easy-to-install Franke's ingenious Fast-In technology -- featured on select top-mount sinks and faucets -- allows Do-It-Yourself (DIY) homeowners to save time and money without sacrificing the superior quality, craftsmanship and performance they expect from the Franke brand. offers simple no-tools-required, top-mount installation; versatile single-bowl or double-bowl designs; and either traditional or hand-crafted, modern styles. Fashioned of Franke stainless steel, the faucets in -- are beautiful and durable. They attach to the sink above the countertop in a few quick steps: simply insert the faucet base into the sink, locate the two mounting screws, and tighten with a Phillips screwdriver. Franke's Fast-In products are available at select retail locations.

"Whether you need an all-encompassing sous chef, a green reminder about your water usage, or a DIY sink or faucet of the highest quality, Franke offers a range of smart kitchen solutions that redefine luxury and quality," said Gary Langbo, President of Franke Kitchen Systems. "Our products create an unparalleled kitchen experience -- customized to fit your lifestyle."

This year at KBIS, Franke's booth was a hot spot and the Chef Center was the scene of delectable interactive demos by , who also showed Kortney and Dave from HGTV's Masters of Flip how to make the most out of Franke's stand-out product when they stopped by for a visit. Relive the experience by visiting Franke's social channels. To download high resolution images, and for more information about the Franke products, visit , or check us out on , , , , and .

Franke is the largest stainless steel kitchen sink manufacturer in the world and a leading name in kitchen faucets; hot- and cold-water filtration; topmount, undermount and apron front sinks; and waste disposers. Headquartered in Aarburg, Switzerland, the Franke Group is a leading provider of solutions and equipment for domestic kitchens, bathrooms, professional food service, coffee preparation and beverage delivery. The group employs 9,000 people at 68 subsidiaries on four continents, and exports to over 100 countries. For more information, visit .

