Newcomer to Canada? What you need to know to do your taxes

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- If you are a newcomer to Canada for all or part of a tax year (January 1 to December 31), you need to do your taxes (file an income tax and benefit return) if you . Everything you need to know is available at . Find information on getting your , filing a tax return, applying for benefits and credits, contacting the Canada Revenue Agency if you need assistance, and tax treaties.
Important facts
Once you do your taxes for the first time and receive a notice of assessment from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), you'll be able register for My Account and access all of the CRA's online, self-service options. Online services make doing your taxes faster and easier. You'll be able to use them to help file your tax return, make a payment, track the status of your return, register for online mail, apply for benefits, and more. Register for My Account at .
As a newcomer, it's important to understand your tax obligations and the benefits and credits available to you. We have some videos to help you: and (also available in , , , and ).
Stay connected
To receive updates on what is new at the Canada Revenue Agency, you can:
Contacts:
Media Relations
Canada Revenue Agency
613-941-6269
More information:
http://www.cra.gc.ca/
Date: 01/19/2017 - 18:41
Language: English
News-ID 518787
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canada Revenue Agency
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 28
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.612
|Registriert Heute:
|35
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|254
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.