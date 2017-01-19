       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
REMINDER/Media Advisory: Smoking Cessation Experts Coming to Ottawa

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Tobacco is Canada's leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death. National and international authorities will be gathering in Ottawa during the , Canada's premiere event on this pressing public health issue.

Experts will share and discuss the latest concepts in clinical tobacco treatment, program development, and smoking cessation research, including the use of e-cigarettes, resistant physicians, new cigarette packaging and policy regulations, smoking cessation in vulnerable populations such as indigenous communities, and women and young adult smokers.

WHAT: The 9th Annual Ottawa Conference on Smoking Cessation

DATE: January 20 and 21, 2017

PLACE: Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON, K1N 9H4

Watch this from Dr. Andrew Pipe, world-renowned expert on smoking cessation, and Head of the Division of Prevention and Rehabilitation at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Contacts:
Media:
Judith Lachance, Promotion and Communication Officer
University of Ottawa Heart Institute
613-798-5555 (17793)
613-806-0188 (cell)



More information:
http://www.ottawaheart.ca



