InkdSpot's New Web Design Service Proudly Risks Defying Convention in Lafayette.

InkdSpot has defied convention in the web design market with the release of its new Web Design service. Further information can be found at http://inkdspot.com/lafayette-indiana-web-design/â
(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, InkdSpot finally announced the beginning of its new Web Design service, which has been in development since early 2016. The main aim is to improve any local business's web presence by including an updated, mobile friendly design, that allows the site owner to update and change their site as often as they would like, with no added fees... but it does so, with a difference. Visit their offer and past web design examples by visiting: http://inkdspot.com/lafayette-indiana-web-design/
Chad Pitschka, Owner at InkdSpot, says: "We wanted to try something new with this Web Design service. Anyone familiar with the web design market will probably have noticed how everyone else seems to over charge and take months to complete a project. In addition, other web design companies, usually charge monthly retainer fees, and design change fees for even the smallest of updates. This is a problem because these added fees become expensive and often times the business owner could make the changes on their own."
So as a welcome breath of fresh air, InkdSpot will instead provide updated, mobile friendly design and provide access for updates for the business owner free of charge. The flat rate approach eliminates the surprise fees most web design companies include. InkdSpot chose to make this move because they believe web design should not be over complicated and the business owner should have the power to edit their site at any time. After all, they own their site. If a business owner can use Microsoft Word, they could update their website themselves.
Chad Pitschka also said "InkdSpot wants to give our customers a trusted, fast, and reliable web design option. With the new web design service, they have a fresh new alternative. The goal is for business owners to feel relieved, empowered and proud of their new website, knowing their site is better positioned than their competitors when using this service. Also, the goal is to complete most projects within a 2 week time frame. This is significantly faster than most design firms. Trying something new is always a risk, but it's a risk we believe is worth taking."
InkdSpot has been in business for 10 years, being established in July 2007. Since Day 1 it has always aimed to be the best in the services they offer. InkdSpot began as a printing company, and through 10 years in business they have become experts in marketing for both physical and digital channels. Web design should be simple, strait forward, and empower the business owner.
The new Web Design service is available now. To find out more about the service and InkdSpot, visit [InkdSpot.com](http://inkdspot.com/lafayette-indiana-web-design/).
More information:
http://www.inkdspot.com
InkdSpot
www.inkdspot.com
InkdSpot
www.inkdspot.com
+1-765-551-7768
867 Shawnee Ave
Lafayette
United States
Date: 01/19/2017 - 20:00
Language: English
News-ID 518789
Character count: 2942
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: InkdSpot
Ansprechpartner: Chad Pitschka
Stadt: Lafayette
Telefon: +1-765-551-7768
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 19/01/2017
Number of hits: 35
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.612
|Registriert Heute:
|35
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|216
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.