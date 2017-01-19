       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

ID: 518791
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant
shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - January 19, 2017 - 5.40 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a
shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of
significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB)
discloses the following declarations:

Norges Bank has announced on January 17, 2017, that it holds a stake in Agfa-
Gevaert as per January 16, 2017 of 8,304,823 voting rights or 4.83% (denominator
is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards. On January
18, 2017, Norges Bank announced that it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per
January 17, 2017 of 9,240,929 voting rights or 5.38% (denominator is
171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% upwards again.

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank
activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is
responsible for the management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global
(GPFG). The formal responsibility for the management of the GPFG is placed with
the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are
executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in
the name of Norges Bank.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to
viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com.

About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range
of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the
printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial


applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com

Press Release:
http://hugin.info/133908/R/2072337/778793.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.agfa.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/19/2017 - 17:40
Language: English
News-ID 518791
Character count: 2841
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agfa-Gevaert
Stadt: Mortsel


Number of hits: 49

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.613
Registriert Heute: 36
Registriert Gestern: 26
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 273


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z