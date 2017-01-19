Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant

shareholdings)



Mortsel, Belgium - January 19, 2017 - 5.40 p.m. CET



According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a

shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.



In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of

significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB)

discloses the following declarations:



Norges Bank has announced on January 17, 2017, that it holds a stake in Agfa-

Gevaert as per January 16, 2017 of 8,304,823 voting rights or 4.83% (denominator

is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards. On January

18, 2017, Norges Bank announced that it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per

January 17, 2017 of 9,240,929 voting rights or 5.38% (denominator is

171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% upwards again.



Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank

activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is

responsible for the management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global

(GPFG). The formal responsibility for the management of the GPFG is placed with

the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are

executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in

the name of Norges Bank.



Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to

viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com.



About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range

of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the

printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial



applications.

Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.



Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com



Press Release:

http://hugin.info/133908/R/2072337/778793.pdf







