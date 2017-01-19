Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant
shareholdings)
Mortsel, Belgium - January 19, 2017 - 5.40 p.m. CET
According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a
shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.
In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of
significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB)
discloses the following declarations:
Norges Bank has announced on January 17, 2017, that it holds a stake in Agfa-
Gevaert as per January 16, 2017 of 8,304,823 voting rights or 4.83% (denominator
is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards. On January
18, 2017, Norges Bank announced that it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert as per
January 17, 2017 of 9,240,929 voting rights or 5.38% (denominator is
171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% upwards again.
Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank
activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is
responsible for the management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global
(GPFG). The formal responsibility for the management of the GPFG is placed with
the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are
executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in
the name of Norges Bank.
Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to
viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com.
About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range
of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the
printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial
applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.
Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com
Press Release:
http://hugin.info/133908/R/2072337/778793.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.agfa.com
Date: 01/19/2017 - 17:40
Language: English
News-ID 518791
Character count: 2841
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Agfa-Gevaert
Stadt: Mortsel
Number of hits: 49
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.613
|Registriert Heute:
|36
|Registriert Gestern:
|26
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|273
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.