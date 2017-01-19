Nammo AS : NAMMO and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division sign a Public Private Partnership Agreement

Indian Head, Maryland, USA (Thursday January 19, 2017) - Nammo Energetics Indian

Head (NEIH) and the US Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive

Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD) located in Indian Head,

Maryland signed today a Public Private Partnership Agreement (P3).



NEIH is a recently established company, 100% owned by Nammo Inc. Nammo

Energetics IH is an approved Special Security Agreement company and its

principle capabilities will be to support the US Department of Defense with

supply of solid rocket motors, propulsion, tactical warheads and

demilitarization services of US munitions inventory.



"The Public Private Partnership Agreement is a unique opportunity for Nammo to

become part of the US National Technology Industrial Base," says Morten

Brandtzæg, CEO of the Nammo Group, "our priority number one will be to create a

sustainable and highly competitive operation at Indian Head with a strong focus

on our core capabilities and competences - creating jobs in Maryland."



NEIH and NSWC IHEODTD will under the P3 Agreement be able to jointly conduct

manufacturing operations. In order to establish a state of the art capability

modeled after current Nammo operations, Nammo will make a significant financial

capital investment in facilities, equipment and human resources.



"The Navy relies on IHEODTD for a broad set of critical energetic and EOD

capabilities. Maintaining our readiness level requires a significant amount of

resources that are increasingly difficult to realize in the current fiscal

environment." said NSWC IHEODTD Technical Director Ashley Johnson. "Under this

30-year partnership, Nammo Energetics Indian Head will address under-utilized

capacity in our Cast Plant to manufacture rocket motors and warheads. It will

also provide us options to maintain the unique capabilities needed for our



Nation's defense."



"In addition to performing critical work for the nation's defense, Naval Surface

Warfare Center Indian Head contributes nearly $545 million to Maryland's

economy," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "Nammo's manufacturing

facility will enhance Indian Head's capabilities, as well as the installation's

economic impact on Maryland. This is good news for our aerospace and defense

industry, for Indian Head and Charles County, and for Maryland."



Nammo is already present at seven locations in the US and this week's Signing

Ceremony is the kick off for location number eight which makes the US one of the

most important home market for the Nammo Group.



For further information, please contact:



Sissel Solum

Senior Vice President Communication

Nammo Group

+47 950 51 220

info(at)nammo.com

www.nammo.com



The Nammo Group is a supplier of high performance products to the aerospace &

defense industry. Its core businesses are military and commercial ammunition;

shoulder fired systems; rocket motors and environmentally friendly

demilitarization. Nammo has 2,200 employees located in 12 countries.















