Nammo AS : NAMMO and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division sign a Public Private Partnership Agreement

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Indian Head, Maryland, USA (Thursday January 19, 2017) - Nammo Energetics Indian
Head (NEIH) and the US Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive
Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NSWC IHEODTD) located in Indian Head,
Maryland signed today a Public Private Partnership Agreement (P3).

NEIH is a recently established company, 100% owned by Nammo Inc. Nammo
Energetics IH is an approved Special Security Agreement company and its
principle capabilities will be to support the US Department of Defense with
supply of solid rocket motors, propulsion, tactical warheads and
demilitarization services of US munitions inventory.

"The Public Private Partnership Agreement is a unique opportunity for Nammo to
become part of the US National Technology Industrial Base," says Morten
Brandtzæg, CEO of the Nammo Group, "our priority number one will be to create a
sustainable and highly competitive operation at Indian Head with a strong focus
on our core capabilities and competences - creating jobs in Maryland."

NEIH and NSWC IHEODTD will under the P3 Agreement be able to jointly conduct
manufacturing operations. In order to establish a state of the art capability
modeled after current Nammo operations, Nammo will make a significant financial
capital investment in facilities, equipment and human resources.

"The Navy relies on IHEODTD for a broad set of critical energetic and EOD
capabilities. Maintaining our readiness level requires a significant amount of
resources that are increasingly difficult to realize in the current fiscal
environment."   said NSWC IHEODTD Technical Director Ashley Johnson. "Under this
30-year partnership, Nammo Energetics Indian Head will address under-utilized
capacity in our Cast Plant to manufacture rocket motors and warheads. It will
also provide us options to maintain the unique capabilities needed for our


Nation's defense."

"In addition to performing critical work for the nation's defense, Naval Surface
Warfare Center Indian Head contributes nearly $545 million to Maryland's
economy," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "Nammo's manufacturing
facility will enhance Indian Head's capabilities, as well as the installation's
economic impact on Maryland. This is good news for our aerospace and defense
industry, for Indian Head and Charles County, and for Maryland."

Nammo is already present at seven locations in the US and this week's Signing
Ceremony is the kick off for location number eight which makes the US one of the
most important home market for the Nammo Group.

For further information, please contact:

Sissel Solum
Senior Vice President Communication
Nammo Group
+47 950 51 220
info(at)nammo.com
www.nammo.com

The Nammo Group is a supplier of high performance products to the aerospace &
defense industry. Its core businesses are military and commercial ammunition;
shoulder fired systems; rocket motors and environmentally friendly
demilitarization. Nammo has 2,200 employees located in 12 countries.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nammo AS via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.nammo.com



