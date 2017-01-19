European data centre heavy-weight joins Uniserve board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve

Communications Corporation (the "Company") wishes to announce that at the Annual

General Meeting scheduled for January 19, 2017, each of Messrs. Nicholas

Jeffery, Hashim Mitha, Earnest C. Beaudin, Michael C. Scholz, Walter Schultz,

Kelly Walker and Thorsten Gutsche will stand for election to act as Directors of

the Company as approved by its Shareholders for the ensuing year. Mr. Albert

Lim, the former Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will not stand

for relection as a Director. At this time, the Company wishes to thank Mr. Lim

for his contribution to the Company since his joining the Board in July of

2014, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.



The new addition to the Board is Mr. Nicholas Jeffery who currently resides in

London, England. Mr. Jeffery is currently the Director of Data Centre Solutions

CBRE and is responsible for client NPD and migration strategies as well as Smart

City Solutions. Mr. Jeffery was also the former Managing Director of PSINet

Europe and part of the executive team that took the business from a circa $30m

loss to $15m profit in two years. PSINet was acquired for $15m out of chapter

11 and was sold for $150m two years later to Telstra and Interroute.



The Company further wishes to announce the closing of its 35,000,000 Unit

private placement at $0.05 per Unit, originally announced in its October

13, 2016 press release, the terms of which were revised pursuant to its December

19, 2016 press release. The Company further announces that it will issue the

35,000,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one

transferrable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one

additional common share of the Company at $0.05 per share during year one, and



$0.06 per share during year two to the date of expiry, being January 23, 2019

(the "Units") in the next few days. The proceeds derived from the 35,000,000

Unit placement will be used to satisfy the settlements disclosed in the

Company's December 7, 2016 Press Release and the balance for working capital. A

finder's fee is payable pursuant to this placement by way of 5% cash and a

broker's warrant equal to 8% of the total raised by the finder of $9,250 in cash

and 296,000 in broker's warrants issued on the same terms and conditions as the

Units. In addition, a finder's fee will be paid to a finder of warrants only

being equal to 12.5% of the total raised by that finder, of 1,037,500 warrants

issued on the same terms and conditions as the Units.



In addition, the Company wishes to announce that the terms of the repricing of

the 6,500,000 Warrants expiring December 2, 2017, as announced in its December

19, 2016 press release, have been further revised in that the price of the

Warrants will be reduced to $0.07 per share from $0.10 and the term of exercise

extended from December 2, 2017 to March 31, 2018, subject to receipt of TSX

Venture Exchange approval. The Company confirms that the reduction in the

exercise price is to better reflect the Company's current market price and that

as permitted by the TSX, the number of Warrants, as amended, to be exercised by

insiders is limited to no more than 10% of the total held by insiders,

distributed pro rata among those insiders holding warrants.



ABOUT UNISERVE



Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V:USS) is a leader in the integration

and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly and

through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout

western Canada.



Uniserve currently has over 13,000 active business, residential and wholesale

customers combined, providing over 45,000 active services.



Uniserve offers a comprehensive portfolio of managed services ranging from data

storage, disaster recovery, firewalls, application hosting and a redundant

resilient network, all backed by 24/7 technical support.



This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which

accepts full responsibility for its contents.



Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.



Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board



For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us

at mark.stanton(at)uniserveteam.com.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term

is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this

release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information

contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not

historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on

management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information.

Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the

current expectations due to a number of factors.









