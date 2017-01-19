Constantine Closes Sale of Mineral Claims for CDN$4.5 million plus Royalties

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the sale of mineral claims to Lake Shore Gold Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tahoe Resources Inc. (see News Release dated November 7, 2016). Constantine has received CDN $4.5 million cash and a 100% interest in the Munro claim that is contiguous to Constantine's Munro-Croesus claims.

The mineral claims that have been sold, known as the Horseshoe, Four Corners and the Meunier Add-on claims, are located adjacent to Lake Shore's Fenn-Gib gold project in Ontario. They do not include Constantine's neighboring Munro Croesus Gold Property that is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production, or the Golden Mile Property, which collectively represent a rare opportunity to control an extensive, high potential land position in the prolific Timmins gold camp. Constantine has retained a 1% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") on the Horseshoe claims, which are located a few hundred meters west-northwest of the Fenn-Gib gold resource. Constantine also retain the rights to NSR buy-down provisions associated with the underlying property agreements on all of the properties sold to Lake Shore.

About the Company

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by a proven technical team with a focus on premier North American mining environments. The Company's principal asset is the high-grade Palmer Project in coastal Southeast Alaska, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.1 million tonnes grading 1.41% copper, 5.25% zinc, 0.32 g/t gold and 31.7 g/t silver(i). The Project is being advanced as a Joint Venture between Constantine (51%) and Tokyo based Dowa Metals and Mining (49%), with Constantine as operator. Constantine also controls a portfolio of high-quality, 100% owned, gold projects in the Timmins camp Ontario. This includes the large, well located Golden Mile Property in Timmins and the Munro Croesus Gold Property that is renowned for its exceptionally high-grade past production. Management is committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral exploration and development activities that support local jobs and businesses.

On Behalf of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Garfield MacVeigh, President

(i) 8.125 million tonne inferred resource grading 1.41% copper, 5.25% zinc, 0.32 g/t gold and 31.7 g/t silver. See the Company's news release date May 11, 2015 and available on . Resource estimate utilizes an NSR cut-off of US$75/t with assumed metal prices of US$1200/oz for gold, US$18/oz for silver, US$2.75/lb for copper, and US$1.00/lb for zinc. Estimated metal recoveries are 89.6% for copper, 84.9% for zinc, 75% for gold (61.5% to the Cu concentrate and 13.5% to the Zn concentrate) and 89.7% for silver (73.7% to the Cu concentrate and 16% to the Zn concentrate) as determined from metallurgical locked cycle flotation tests. An "Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality can be estimated on the basis of geological evidence and limited sampling and reasonably assumed, but not verified, geological and grade continuity. Confidence in the estimate is insufficient to allow the meaningful application of technical and economic parameters or to enable an evaluation of economic viability worthy of public disclosure.

Darwin Green, VP Exploration for Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. and a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Notes:

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward looking statements")." Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Constantine's expectations include results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

