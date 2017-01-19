School Buses Required to Install Ignition Interlocks- Proposed Legislation-BDIC Awaiting State Bid

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Blow & Drive Interlock, Corp (OTCQB: BDIC) issues response to the statement issued this past Wednesday by Rep. Charlene Lima and Rep. Robert Nardolilo, the honorable state legislators from Rhode Island, and their proposed legislation that would require every school bus in the state to be equipped with an ignition interlock system. If this proposed legislation is passed, BDIC will be among the first Ignition Interlock Providers to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the state of Rhode Island in effort to win the state contract for School Buses.

Blow and Drive looks forward to helping any school districts with affecting an efficient and hassle-free interlock safe driving program. We also believe it could have a fundamental savings impact on their rate of insurance, including but not limited to, auto insurance, workers comp, general practice liability insurance and general casualty insurance. Long term, we believe we could structure a program at an overall monitoring rate where the actual monitoring costs would be an economic wash against the programs actual costs savings and improvements to the public good.

The legislation is in response to the January 4, 2017 news from the Rhode Island courts regarding a school bus driver whom West Greenwich, R.I. police said was drunk behind the wheel has pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. The judge set bail at $1,000 for 52-year-old Shelly Way, and ordered her not to drive again until her next court appearance, scheduled for February 15, 2017.

Rhode Island passed legislation last year scheduling it to become the 28th state in the nation to require ignition locks for those convicted of drunk driving. The legislation, unanimously passed both the House of Representatives and Senate, requires those convicted of their first DUI to have an ignition interlock system installed into their vehicle as a precondition to being allowed to drive again.

This legislation is in keeping with ongoing efforts by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), who are lobbying for nationwide mandatory ignition interlock legislation for anyone convicted of a DUI. "For us, it's a big win in regards to having more individuals use this technology," said Eric Creamer, Executive Director of the local chapter of MADD. According to MADD, ignition interlocks prevented more than 1.7 million attempts to drive under the influence in the U.S.

Blow and Drive Interlock is a U.S. manufacturer of ignition interlock devices and is the only National Highway Safety and Transportation approved manufacturer of a wireless ignition interlock device. It is the only U.S. manufacturer publicly traded and trades publicly on the new OTC Venture Marketplace. The company's BDI 747 ignition interlock machine was approved by NHTSA in 2014 and is currently the most technologically advanced ignition interlock approved by NHTSA for State judicial or administrative systems to use in the monitoring of their drivers convicted of DUI-related offenses.

