Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces January Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX: AP.UN) announced today that the Trustees of the REIT have declared a distribution of $0.1275 per unit for the month of January 2017, representing $1.53 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on February 15, 2017, to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2017.

Allied Properties REIT is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban office environments that enrich experience and enhance profitability for business tenants operating in Canada's major cities. Its objectives are to provide stable and growing cash distributions to unitholders and to maximize unitholder value through effective management and accretive portfolio growth.

