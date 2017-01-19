WPC Resources to Attend Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- WPC Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "WPC") (TSX VENTURE: WPQ) is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2017. The Conference is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West at Canada Place on January 22nd and 23rd. Management will be present at Booth 409 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to meet with shareholders and investors and to discuss the Company and its developments.

About WPC Resources Inc.

WPC is a Vancouver-based gold company focused on mineral exploration and development. On October 31st 2016, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historic Lupin Gold Mine and Ulu Gold Property from Mandalay Resources Corporation. The Company holds a 100% interest in the 8,000-hectare Hood River property located contiguous to the Ulu Gold Property. The Company trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol, WPQ, and has 98,900,304 common shares currently issued and outstanding.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Contacts:



Stephen Wilkinson

President and CEO

778-379-1433



Wayne Moorhouse

CFO and Secretary

778-379-1433





More information:

http://www.marketwired.com/



PressRelease by

WPC Resources Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 20:06

Language: English

News-ID 518803

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: WPC Resources Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease