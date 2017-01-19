Media Advisory: Government of Canada to announce post-secondary infrastructure and Canada 150 initiatives in Red Deer

(firmenpresse) - RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

