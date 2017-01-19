Best-Selling Makeup Organizer Considers A New About Us Statement

Cosmopolitan Collection announced that a new "About Us" statement is in consideration for their top-selling makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - The Cosmopolitan Collection [makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection) has become one of the top-selling makeup organizer systems on Amazon.com. After nearly two years of sales and customer feedback, Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser issued a statement today that a new "About Us" statement is in development.



"Our customers have been so supportive," said Bowser. "They have been generous in sharing their thoughts, reviews, and opinions of our organizer. We would now like to reach out to them and seek their input for a new company About Us statement. Our customers support us, define us. Now we hope they will help is in this new project to establish a new image for the company moving forward." Customers are asked to share their ideas by contacting the company via email.



The Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer is made of shatterproof, scratch resistant, waterproof and easy to clean acrylic. The unit contains four drawers and 16 other compartments to hold a variety of cosmetic and accessories. The attractive appearance and durability of the unit have made it popular with men and women in both home and professional settings. Customers love the acrylic makeup organizer. There are currently over 190 reviews on the product's Amazon.com listing, with an average approval rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "I love that it's see through so I know which drawer everything is in, and I love the size it's not too big or too small for my dresser. I don't have a lot of makeup so it the perfect amount of space for me! Even holds my perfume!"



The makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection is now sold exclusively on [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_o1vwybQNAVT0N), for the price of $42.99. Free shipping is available on any order over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "Cosmopolitan Collection wishes to bring customers nothing but the best quality products regarding attractiveness, durability, and ease of use. The company's goal is to satisfy each and every customer with both the dependability of the products and the outstanding customer service. With this affordable acrylic cosmetic organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection wants the world to get organized."





