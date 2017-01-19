       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
IntelGenx Grants Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - SAINT-LAURENT, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. ("IntelGenx", or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: IGX)(OTCQX: IGXT) announced today that the Company's board of directors granted options to acquire a total of 300,000 common shares under the 2016 Stock Option Plan.

Of the total stock options granted, 50,000 were granted to each of the following non-employee directors Bernard Boudreau, John Marinucci, Ian Troup, Bernd Melchers, Clemens Mayr and Mark Nawacki. The options were granted as part of the annual compensation for non-employee directors. The options have an exercise price of US$0.89 (CAD$1.16), vest immediately, and expire on January 17, 2027.

About IntelGenx:

IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Established in 2003, the Montreal-based company is listed on the TSX-V and OTC-QX.

IntelGenx highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to our clients. More information is available about the company at: .

Each of the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Source: IntelGenx Technologies Corp.

Contacts:
IntelGenx Technologies Corp.
Ingrid Zerbe
Corporate Secretary
514-331-7440



More information:
http://www.intelgenx.com



