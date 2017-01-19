       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media Advisory: OFL president Chris Buckley to walk the picket line Friday with locked-out CAS workers

(firmenpresse) - NORTH BAY, ONTARIO and PARRY SOUND, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) president Chris Buckley will join locked-out children's aid workers on their picket line in North Bay tomorrow (Friday) in a demonstration of solidarity and support from the organization that represents 54 unions and one million workers across the province.

The president is attending the picket line at the invitation of the North Bay and District Labour Council. Buckley will also meet and address locked-out employees, who are represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

"These workers are on the picket line because they had the courage to demand better for the people they serve. What's more, they did it through the collective bargaining process, and for that, their employer locked them out," said Buckley. "These workers deserve fair treatment from their employer. They are standing up for their rights in the workplace, and the public's right to quality services across our province which include reasonable staffing and funding."

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit and follow (at)OFLabour on and .

Contacts:
Meagan Perry
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
416-894-3456



More information:
http://www.ofl.ca



Date: 01/19/2017 - 21:48
