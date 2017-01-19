Communities in northwest Alberta receive over $400,000 in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation

Western Economic Diversification Canada's 150 Community Infrastructure Program and Canadian Heritage Canada 150 Fund invests in six projects that celebrate our communities and shared heritage

(firmenpresse) - GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

Six communities in northwest Alberta will receive a total of over $400,000 through the Government of Canada's and and to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"We appreciate the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to developing a new relationship with municipalities. In particular, we appreciate this government's support for projects such as our Performing Arts and Media Centre feasibility study that is assisting us in planning for the future of our region."

- His Worship Bill Given, Mayor, City of Grande Prairie

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in northwest Alberta community infrastructure

Announcement by the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $404,032

Additional Links

Western Economic Diversification Canada:

Canadian Heritage:

Backgrounder:

Backgrounder:

Stay Connected

Twitter: , , , ,

Hashtag: #Canada150

Website: , , ,

Facebook:

Instagram:

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

Contacts:



Carolina Calderon

Acting Regional Communications Manager, Alberta Region

Western Economic Diversification Canada

780-495-6892





Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155





Jenn Doucette

Communications Specialist

City of Grande Prairie

780-357-8746





More information:

http://www.wd.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/19/2017 - 22:00

Language: English

News-ID 518818

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada and Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program

Stadt: GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease