Lifestyle & Leisure


Popular Inflatable Flamingo Continues To Receive Positive Reviews From Customers

The Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo continues to receive positive reviews from satisfied customers.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake saw record-breaking sales for their [inflatable flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) this holiday season, and now the positive reviews continue to roll in.

"We are so excited about the enthusiasm of our customers," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "First we saw sales that far exceeded projections. Now, these happy customers continue to leave positive reviews on our Amazon.com listing. We have seen nine new reviews come in since the start of the new year. Each of those reviews has been a five-star review. We are grateful for customers that not only love our product, but are so excited to share their opinions with other potential buyers."

The Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo has over 91 customer reviews on their Amazon.com listing. Of those reviews, 100% of customers say they really like their pink flamingo float, with the average review rating a 4.9 out of five stars. A [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/product-reviews/B01IG4QSKC) from a verified purchaser said "This Flamingo float is absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the thickness and durability of the float. I am a big girl and could fit my whole body on the float to lounge in the sun. Everybody that comes over wants one. It is so fun to play with and comfortable to lay on. You will not be disappointed!!! I want another!!"

A favorite of both adult and children, the Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo measures 80-inches in length and is made of a BPA-free vinyl that is durable and long lasting. The pink flamingo float is currently priced at $39.99, with free shipping available from Amazon.com

About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredible pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."



Date: 01/20/2017
