Anterra Announces Extension of CCAA Protection Until April 14, 2017

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Anterra Energy Inc. ("Anterra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AE.A) announces that the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, Judicial Centre of Calgary (the "Court") has granted an extension until April 14, 2017 of the stay of proceedings granted in the Initial Order dated May 6, 2016 pursuant to which Anterra was granted creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"). The extension was supported by PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., the Court-appointed Monitor of Anterra's CCAA process.
