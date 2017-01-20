Manhattan SEO Training Lead Generation Course Online Marketing Services Launched

Manhattan Digital Marketing Association, a digital marketing agency based in New York, launched a SEO, lead generation and business management membership-based training for small local businesses. The variety of educational services aim to help small businesses leverage online marketing tools to increase their online reputation.

Internet marketing has become crucial to overall business success, as more and more people turn to the internet in search for both online and offline services. Recent reports show that as much as 90% of all clients have used online reviews and search engines in their customer decisions, thereby making it essential for businesses to invest in a solid online presence.



For small local businesses in particular, leveraging the online marketing potential of local search engines and social media is essential. With recent Google algorithm changes like the Pigeon updates searches have become more local-oriented favoring small local business over industry giants for all internet queries.



With up to two thirds of all Google keyword-specific traffic going to the top three search results, the competition for Google visibility is fierce. This is where SEO and online marketing skills come into play, and it is essential for business owners to have at least basic knowledge of digital marketing and search engine optimization.



Manhattan Digital Marketing Association has launched a wide range of online marketing and business management training on a membership basis. The business education programs include an e-book on how to manage a small business, a number of articles on lead generation, as well as videos on digital marketing and business scheduling.



The training programs are specifically targeted at small businesses or startups, with a focus on the most effective business strategies for sustainable, steady growth.



Clients signing up for the free membership also receive a free Snapshot report. This detailed initial overview presents the current online marketing stats for each individual business, outlining the potential flaws and helping business owners identify the most appropriate course of action for business success.





Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





